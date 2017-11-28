The shares below are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 30 November 2017. ISIN DK0060747822 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name Sparindex INDEX Globale Aktier KL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Submarket List Aktier / Shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 146227 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name SPVIGAKL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0060748127 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name Sparindex INDEX Globale Aktier Min. Risiko Akk. KL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Submarket List Aktier / Shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 146228 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name SPVIGAMRAKL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



