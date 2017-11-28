SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN REVENUE AND PROFIT IN Q4 The Board of Directors of RTX A/S has today considered and adopted the Group's interim report for the fourth quarter of 2016/17 (covering the period 01.07.2017 - 30.09.2017)



SUMMARY FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016/17 FOR THE RTX GROUP



-- Net revenue increased in Q4 by 17.6% to DKK 113.8 million corresponding to a revenue growth of DKK 17.1 million compared to Q4 of 2015/16. Revenue growth in Q4 of 2016/17 was negatively affected by the development in the US dollar exchange rate, and corrected for this effect the growth in revenue was 22.5% -- Revenue apportioned accross RTX's business units as follows: -- Business Communications increased revenue by DKK 11.7 million to DKK 75.9 million corresponding to an increase of 18.1% compared to Q4 of 2015/16. -- Design Services increased revenue by DKK 5.4 million to DKK 37.9 million corresponding to a revenue growth of 16.7% compared to Q4 of 2015/16. -- Gross profit increased by 23.6% to DKK 64.2 million in Q4 of 2016/17 compared to the same period last year. Due to the revenue mix the gross margin increased to 56.4% compared to the 53.7% in Q4 of 2015/16. -- In Q4 of 2016/17, capacity costs increased by 3.7% due to more investments in own financed development projects and increased staff to meet the higher level of activity in both business units. The increased number of own financed development projects has resulted in capitalization of DKK 6.3 million in Q4 of 2016/17. -- Operating profit (EBIT) increased to DKK 28.7 million compared to DKK 13.1 million in the same period last year. The improved operating profit (EBIT) is primarily a result of the increased revenue and gross profit compared to the same period last year. -- Cash flows from operating activities amounted to DKK 23.7 million in Q4 of 2016/17 compared to DKK 12.5 million in Q4 of 2015/16.



SUMMARY OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17 FOR THE RTX GROUP



-- In the financial year 2016/17, RTX realized net revenue of DKK 433.5 million equivalent to an increase of 9.6% compared to DKK 395.6 million last year. Revenue apportioned in the business units as follows: -- Business Communications increased by DKK 21.2 million equivalent to an increase of 7.9%. -- Design Services increased revenue by 17.7 million equivalent to an increase of 14.0%. -- Gross profit increased from DKK 229.4 million to DKK 238.5 million and as a consequence of the revenue mix, the gross profit declined from 58.0% to 55.0%. -- The increased demand for RTX's competencies has resulted in considerable more staff during the financial year. Thus the average number of employees were 34 higher in 2016/17 than in 2015/16. In 2016/17, the capacity costs include the full effect of the increased costs for external lease after the sale of the premises. Investments in development of own financed product series within headsets for office environments and the gaming segment have resulted in increased capacity costs . On this background capacity costs increased by 11.4% compared to the same period last year. -- In the financial year, RTX has invested in the development of new product series complementing the company's existing communication solutions. These investments have resulted in the capitalization of DKK 17.4 million in 2016/17. -- Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to DKK 72.3 million compared to DKK 65.8 million in 2015/16, equivalent to an increase of 9.9%. -- Cash flows from operating activities amounted to DKK 46.7 million compared to DKK 53.4 million in the same period last year. -- In the financial year 2016/17, RTX has allocated DKK 71.0 million to dividend and share repurchase programmes compared to DKK 44.9 million in the same period last year. -- The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting in January 2018 a dividend of DKK 2.00 per share. At the same time the Board of Directors proposes a reduction of the company's share capital by nominally DKK 1.0 million by annulment of 200,000 treasury shares. RTX expects to finalize the share buy-back programme approved by the Annual General Meeting in 2017 with the acquisition of treasury shares up to DKK 19 million.



OUTLOOK FOR 2017/18



-- Combined with the continued investment in a broader product portfolio and technology platform, Management expects revenue between DKK 460-490 million, EBITDA between DKK 72-87 million and Operating Profit (EBIT) between DKK 58-73 million, where especially EBIT should be seen in the light of an increased investment level supporting the newly defined strategic directions of RTX.



RTX A/S



PETER THOSTRUP Chairman



PETER RØPKE President & CEO



