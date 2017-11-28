Nasdaq Stockholm decides to list 2 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB with effect from 2017-11-29. The warrants will be listed on NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden.



The warrants are now listed on OMX STO Warrants, last trading date on the regulated market is today November 28.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050



