Robust Cyber Defences for Remote Assets will be Uncovered at the 12th Annual Cyber Defence and Network Security Forum, Hosted by Defence IQ

The 12th international conference will reconvene in London from the 23 -25 January 2018

For the first time, CDANS will explore remote asset protection, automated threat intelligence, offensive IW and CEMA, providing a unique opportunity to develop robust cyber defences for defence, government and CNI.

Since its conception, the Cyber Defence and Network Security (CDANS) conference has brought together cyber security experts from the military, government and critical national infrastructure, to debate the threat from offensive cyber, and develop strategies to secure their network against attacks - View full agenda to find out more.

Attendees will hear from an esteemed speaker panel including the Spanish National Cyber Security Centre, the US Army Cyber Institute, UK Joint Forces Command and NATO SHAPE.

The value in attending CDANS has been noted by past attendees, with the Branch Chief, DoD, stating, "The CDANS event was valuable as I was able to meet several key personnel that face the very same problems as I do. The topics were all interesting and I valued the discussions."

In the run up to the 2018 event, Defence IQ had the opportunity to conduct an interview with one of our speakers, Colonel Eric Alardet, Cyber Operations Chief, French Cyber Command. In the exclusive interview, Alardet shares his insights into the challenges of protecting a decentralised network - download the interview here.

This conference will make for an exceptionally informative and valuable event, by offering attendees a focused approach to safeguarding their networks against evolving, multi-faceted threats. For the full programme and registration details, please visit https://cdans.iqpc.co.uk/ or email enquire@iqpc.co.uk.

