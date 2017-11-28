FORT WORTH, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- AppYea, Inc, (OTC PINK: APYP) announced today that its subsidiary, The Diagnostic Centers, has entered into a sales and Marketing Agreement with Syncier BioTech Inc. to strengthen its Pharmacogenetic ("PGx") testing capabilities and service offerings.

Syncier offers a suite of comprehensive genetic tests including (i) cancer pre-disposition, which provides patients a strong understanding of whether they have an increased risk of developing certain cancers, (ii) patient's tolerance and effects of prescription drugs, which shows how a patient's genes respond to different prescription drugs allowing the physician to tailor a patient's treatment with safe effective drugs, (iii) blood wellness, which helps determine a patient's overall wellness and understand what's going on inside the body at a metabolic level and (iv) respiratory pathogen tests which help a physician understand which pathogen is effecting the patient's respiratory.

PGx testing provides insight into a patient's metabolic pathways. Knowing which pathways are functioning normally or abnormally allows a physician to prescribe medications as intended by the drug manufacturer, select the most appropriate dose, and even the best drug for the patient.

"We continue to look for advanced products and service that we can market to our doctor groups and clinics. With the ability to offer these advanced tests we can attract a broader base of healthcare providers," said Douglas McKinnon, AppYea's CEO. "Additionally, PGx testing is a much higher revenue generator than basic blood and toxicology test, resulting in increased margins."

AppYea, Inc., founded in 2012, and is engaged in mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms and marketing certain products and services to healthcare providers. The Company operates its own titles as well as provides strategic partnerships with promising mobile app developers. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Diagnostic Centers, Inc., AppYea markets comprehensive diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers. Visit website: http://appyea.com/about/

