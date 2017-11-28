Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market: Keen Players Strive to Offer Customized Solutions to Bolster Position - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As per a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), theglobal quick service restaurants (QSR) IT marketshowcases the presence of several players thereby making the vendor landscape highly fragmented and competitive. Key players within the QSR IT market include Abcom Pty Ltd, CAKE Corporation, Cognizant, Delphi Display Systems Inc., GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HM Electronics Inc., Imagine Print Solutions, LG Display Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America Inc., Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAR Technology Corporation, Restaurant Service Solutions, Revel Systems Inc., and Verifone Systems Inc. among others.

Leading players within the market are focusing on providing cost competitive and customized product offerings to customers. As part of the growth strategy, players are taking the inorganic growth route which will help bolster their position. This includes engaging in various strategic partnerships, acquisitions along with efforts for new service additions and geographical expansion.

Request to view Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34907

As per the estimates of a TMR report, the global quick service restaurants IT market will clock a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, for the market to become worth US$18,664.0 mn by the end of 2025.

Based on component, the software segment held a significant 24.5% of the overall QSR IT market in 2016. Going forward, the software segment is likely to clock a 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period due to newer trend of automation which is primarily served through QSR software.

Geographically, North America is currently the leading market for QSR IT as the region has a large number of quick service restaurants, of which several are spending substantially on in-house IT to better serve their customers. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to emerge as a lucrative market for QSR IT in the upcoming years.

Request a Report Customization athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=34907

Heavy Reliance on Technology for Efficient and Effective Everyday Operations Boosts Adoption of QSR IT

Majorly fuelling the growth of global QSR IT market is the increasing demand for user-friendly, easy to comprehend, and efficient solutions that customers expect from fast food joints. Today, QSR are innovating and adopting solutions such as digital signage, digital menu cards, point of sales solutions, handheld devices, and kiosks. Of all QSR IT solutions, signage systems and digital point of sales systems are the most adopted as they help serve customers in an efficient manner and also help in brand building.

At present, rising number of quick service restaurants that are giving tough competition to each other has necessitated them to devise new ways to make their business effective and efficient. QSRs are exploring various areas such as customer relationship management, supply chain management, and are increasing their reliance on technology to increase revenue generation as well as to optimize resources.

Browse Research Release at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-quick-service-restaurant-it-market.htm

Increasing Use of Mobile Payment Solutions Necessitates Robust IT Infrastructure for QSRs

Additionally, the rising adoption of mobile payment solutions requires quick service restaurants to be equipped with an up to date and effective IT infrastructure. At present QSR IT is undergoing transformation due to incessant adoption of mobile devices, and rapidly changing consumer behavior. To cater to this, digital solutions are increasingly becoming common in a QSR ecosystem owing to their advantages of enhanced productivity, greater table turnaround, efficient customer check out, and improved accuracy.

The review presented here is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled "Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market (Component - Hardware (Digital Signage, Kiosks, Drive Thru Terminals, Point of Sales, Handheld Devices, and Digital Menu Cards), Software (Front of House, Inventory Management, Reconciliation, Labor Management, HR Software, Data Analytics, Marketing, Restaurant Operation, Support Operation and Franchise Management), and Service) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025."

The global QSR IT market is segmented as follows:

Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market, By Component

Hardware Digital Signage Kiosks Drive through terminals Point of Sales Handheld devices Digital menu cards

Software Front of House Inventory Management Reconciliation Labor Management HR Software Data Analytics Marketing Restaurant Operation Support Operation Franchise Management

Service

Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Quick Service Restaurant IT Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/us-quick-service-restaurant-it-market.html

Smart Home M2M Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-home-m2m-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com/