Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest patient engagement study on the healthcare industry. The client, a renowned healthcare services provider, wanted to better understand the role of the patients regarding the health behavior and the interaction with the health care system. The main objective of the client was to gain insights related to disease management. Also, the client wanted to improve patient satisfaction levels and offer efficient healthcare delivery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128005638/en/

Patient Engagement Analysis Assists a Client to Enhance Their Patient Monitoring Process. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the patient engagement analysis experts at Quantzig, "The healthcare industry is shifting toward a value-based model. And to deliver the most affordable healthcare to patients, major organizations in the healthcare industry are adopting patient engagement analysis."

The old healthcare model of treating critical illnesses is slowly evolving into a model with increasing focus on the disease prevention, patient, and the ongoing management of chronic diseases. Today's healthcare industry allows consumers to take charge of their health in a new way. Additionally, with the increasing patient awareness, renowned players in the healthcare services space are relying on patient engagement analysis to go on par with the consumer's preferences.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to better manage chronic diseases and improve the quality of healthcare services. The client was able to deliver cost-effective medical assistance to the patients while promising better health care quality. Also, the client was able to improve the process of care and ultimately patient satisfaction.

This patient engagement analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Improve the overall health outcome and increase patient engagement

Understand the health conditions and proactively make better-informed decisions

To know more, request a free proposal

This patient engagement analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Educating patients about their responsibility and improving quality and safety

Enhancing financial and operations efficiency

To know more, request a free proposal

View the complete patient engagement analysis study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/health-care-services-patient-engagement

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128005638/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us