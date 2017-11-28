With effect from November 30, 2017, the subscription rights in Academedia AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 12, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACAD TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010520478 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 146698 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from November 30, 2017, the paid subscription shares in Academedia AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 21, 2017.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACAD BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010520486 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 146699 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Caroline Sjölund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.