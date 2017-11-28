VICTORIA, BC--(Marketwired - November 28, 2017) - Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) ("Emerald") announced today that its licensed producer application (submitted through its subsidiary, Emerald Health Botanicals) for its new Richmond, BC greenhouse facility under Access to Cannabis for Medical Purpose Regulations ("ACMPR") has met the requirements of the paper-based review of Health Canada's Office of Medical Cannabis ("OMC"). The OMC confirmed satisfactory provision of information regarding the security plan, record keeping and tracking systems, QA reports, and security clearance for key personnel, among other items. Emerald aims to harvest from this new 75,000 square feet of cultivation space by 3Q 2018 and plans to have over 500,000 square feet of cultivation space built at this site by year end.

The OMC has invited the submission of written and visual evidence, upon completion of construction of the first phase, demonstrating that there is a functioning facility that adheres to the OMC's regulations. Health Canada's satisfactory review of this evidence may then result in their issuance of a cultivation license for this new Emerald growing facility. Emerald has started construction of the first 75,000 square foot greenhouse module, which will include indoor growing space, and aims to complete construction and submit confirmation of readiness documentation to Health Canada in March 2018.

"As with Health Canada's fast paper-based review of our Pure Sunfarms facility, we appreciate their quick preliminary review of our licensed producer application for Emerald's fourth site," said Chris Wagner, CEO of Emerald.

"With significant, secure supply from our large-scale Pure Sunfarms partnership and Emerald facilities, and our value-added product development plans, we intend to be well-positioned for growth in the adult use market in the near and long term," said Dr. Avtar Dhillon, Executive Chairman of Emerald.

Emerald is aiming to significantly expand product sales in conjunction with adult-use legalization in the summer of 2018. The company expects cannabis supply from the first 250,000 square foot phase of its Pure Sunfarms 50/50 partnership prior to legalization. Completion of conversion of Sunfarms' second phase of 250,000 square feet in its 1.1 million square foot greenhouse is targeted for 3Q 2018.

With its wholly owned facility, Emerald is targeting completion of construction of its second phase of 75,000 square feet of cultivation space in 3Q 2018 and its third phase of over 350,000 square feet -- amounting to over 500,000 square feet -- by the end of 2018. Emerald's new facility will house corporate offices and have additional space for extraction and other activities.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) operates through Emerald Health Botanicals Inc. ("Botanicals"), a wholly owned subsidiary and Licensed Producer under Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. Through Botanicals, Emerald is authorized to produce and sell dried medical cannabis flower and medical cannabis oil. It currently operates an indoor facility in Victoria, BC, and is building a 500,000 s.f. greenhouse on 32 acres in Metro Vancouver, with expansion potential to 1 million s.f. to serve the anticipated legal Canadian adult-use cannabis market starting in 2018. Emerald has also entered into a 50/50 partnership with Village Farms to convert an existing 1.1 million s.f. greenhouse in Delta, BC from growing tomatoes to growing cannabis. Emerald's team is highly experienced in life sciences, product development and large-scale agribusiness. Emerald is part of the Emerald Health group, which is broadly focused on developing pharmaceutical, botanical and nutraceutical products designed to provide wellness and medical benefits through interacting with the human body's endocannabinoid system.

