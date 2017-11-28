2017-2027 Market Opportunities for Additive Manufacturing in Prosthetics, Orthotics and Audiology Medical Devices

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As the medical 3D printing segment continues to evolve in ways which set it apart from the rest of the rapid prototyping and industrial additive manufacturing markets, interest in apply various technologies into the fabrication of medical devices has grown significantly. On the success of the orthopedic implants, surgical guide, and dental segments, now other medical practice areas have begun exploring digital manufacturing processes as a means to improve efficiency, and build a global supply chain to patients in need.

Prosthetic devices are the third major area of exploration for 3D printing technologies in medicine today, marked by two distinctly different medical treatment areas -audiology and the orthotics & prosthetics (O&P) markets. Such externally applied devices now being made with 3D printing technologies include hearing aids, upper and lower extremity prosthetics and componentry, and orthotic insoles and braces.

Where orthotic and prosthetic devices are just emerging as an area of interest and commercial opportunity with strong growth potential, the use of 3D printing in hearing aids has been long established. The outlook and market analysis in each area is therefore compared and contrasted, including an up-to-date outlook for continued growth opportunities for 3D printing in the hearing aid segment which has often incorrectly been written off as totally saturated.

This report seeks to define and clarify opportunities for 3D printing technologies in the production of these areas.

This study seeks to provide:

Industry coverage and opportunity analysis in the three primary application areas for 3D printed medical devices - prosthetics, orthotics, and audiology devices

A comprehensive analysis of the value proposition for 3D printing technologies in these areas, combined with a penetration and economic impact analysis for the application of 3D printing into these well established global markets

Segmentation of the various applications in each segment by component type, material selection, and potentially relevant printing processes and technologies

Production volume forecasts for printed components and devices in each market segment from 2014 to 2027

Ten year market forecasts for opportunities related to 3D printing hardware, materials, software, and print services in the areas of O&P and audiology markets, including breakouts by print technology forecasts of revenue and unit sales, install bases, material shipments by class and polymer/alloy family, services revenues by segment, and more

AM/3DP technologies are bringing serious disruptive potential in O&P through their ability to completely bypass much of the traditional supply constraints for prosthetic devices which limit the ability of amputees to gain access to a prosthetic. Meanwhile, market dynamics in the hearing aid industry continue to shift, and through recent innovations in 3D printing technologies in photopolymerization and metal powder bed fusion segments, the scales may be tipped towards strong continued penetration of 3D printing in audiology.



This study identifies where the money will be made and lost as these trends play out. It will be vital reading not only for executives in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing space, but also for marketing and product managers at companies in the medical materials, medical device and healthcare industries.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Characterizing 3D Printing Technology in Selected Medical Devices: Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Audiology

1.1 Major Trends in Medical 3D Printing Relevant to Medical Device Development and Production

1.1.1 Integration of 3D Technologies Directly into Primary Healthcare Environments

1.1.2 Development of Application Specific 3D Printing Materials and Solutions

1.2 Defining Value Propositions for 3D Printing Technology in Various Medical Device Segments

1.2.1 Socioeconomic Factors Launch 3D Printing as a Promising Production Tool for Medical Devices in the Third World

1.2.2 Printer Hardware Innovations to be Applied to Medical Device Manufacturing in Hearing Aids, Orthotics

1.3 Summary of Penetration Analysis for 3D Printing in Medical Device Segments

1.4 The Role of Tertiary Technology - Software and Scanning

1.5 Market Observations, Outlook, and Growth Projections



Chapter Two: 3D Printing of Limb and Other Medical Prosthetics

2.1 Review of Value Proposition for 3D Printing in Prosthetic Devices

2.1.1 Digitizing the Traditional Prosthetics Fabrication Process Chain

2.1.1.1 Optimizing the Impression Process

2.1.1.2 Fabrication Techniques for Sockets

2.1.2 Cost Comparisons for Printed Prosthetics versus Traditional Methods

2.2 Specific Application Segments in Prosthetics with Commercial Potential

2.2.1 Upper Extremity Prosthetics - Arms, Hands, and Fingers

2.2.2 Lower Extremity Prosthetics - Legs and Feet

2.2.3 Facial and Breast Prosthetics

2.3 Print Technologies and Materials for Production of Prosthetics

2.3.1 Material Extrusion Technologies and Materials

2.3.1.1 Materials for Extrusion 3D Printing and Prosthetics

2.3.1.2 Hardware Pricing Trends

2.3.2 Polymer Powder Bed Fusion Technologies and Materials

2.3.3 Light-Cure Processes and Materials (Photopolymerization and Material Jetting)

2.3.4 Metal Powder Bed Fusion Technologies and Materials

2.4 Extremity Prosthetic Devices, Markets and Adoption of 3D Printing Technologies

2.4.1 Business Models and Go-to-Market Strategies for 3D Printing of Limb Prosthetics versus Facial and Other Prosthetics

2.5 Outlook and Penetration Analysis for 3D Printing in Prosthetic Devices



Chapter Three: 3D Printing of Hearing Aids and Audiology Devices

3.1 Current State of 3D Printing Technologies in Hearing Aid and Audiology Device Market

3.1.1 Review of Value Proposition for 3D Printing Technology for Hearing Aid Production

3.1.2 Current Competitive Makeup of Hearing Aid Market and 3D Printing Deployments

3.1.3 Segmentation of Hearing Aid Market by Product Type

3.1.3.1 Shifting Back to Custom Products

3.1.3.2 Increasing Penetration in Traditionally Non-Custom Products

3.1.3.3 Production Forecasts for Printed Hearing Aids

3.2 Print Technologies and Materials for the Production of Hearing Aid Shells and Custom Audiology Devices

3.2.1 Traditional Photopolymerization Technologies

3.2.2 Next-Generation Photopolymerization Technologies

3.2.3 Metal Powder Bed Fusion Technology

3.3 Business Considerations and Learning Points from the Hearing Aid Industry for Medical 3D Printing Disruption

3.3.1 Digital Disruption and 3D Printing Technologies

3.3.2 Shifting Focus to Long-Term Design Innovations

3.4 Outlook and Penetration Analysis for 3D Printing in Hearing Aids and Audiology



Chapter Four: 3D Printing of Orthotic Devices - Insoles and Braces

4.1 Review of Value Proposition for 3D Printing for Orthotic Devices

4.1.1 Digital Manufacturing Disrupts Analog Fabrication Process in Orthotic Devices

4.1.1.1 Analog Processes for Ankle-Foot Orthotics

4.1.1.2 Innovation Through Digital Processes

4.1.2 Tailorable Characteristics in Insoles Provide Custom Performance

4.2 Segmenting 3DP Orthotic Applications by Commercial Relevance

4.2.1 Ankle-Foot Orthotic Braces

4.2.2 Medical Insoles

4.3 Print Technologies and Materials for Orthotics

4.3.1 Composite Materials and Additive Manufacturing for Ankle-Foot Orthotics

4.3.2 Technologies and Materials for Printed Orthotic Insoles

4.4 Orthotic Devices Market and Adoption of 3D Printing Technologies

4.4.1 Disrupting Podiatry through a Distributed Digital Manufacturing Chain

4.4.2 3D Printing Blurring Traditional Lines Between Medical Products and Consumer Products

4.5 Outlook and Penetration Analysis for 3D Printing in Orthotic Devices



Chapter Five: Ten-Year Opportunity Forecasts for 3D Printing in Selected Medical Device Segments

5.1 Discussion of Methodology and Assumptions

5.2 Contextual Medical 3D Printing Opportunities

5.3 3D Printing Hardware Market Opportunities in Selected Segments

5.3.1 Low-Cost 3D Printer Hardware Analysis in Selected Markets

5.4 3D Print Material Opportunities Resulting from Orthotic, Prosthetic, and Audiology Applications

5.4.1 Material Forecasts by Market Subsegment

5.5 3D Printing Services and Software Opportunities in Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Audiology



