Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2017) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") announced today it has filed with Canadian regulatory authorities its third quarter 2017 financial results and management discussion and analysis, which documents are available on the Company's website at www.newzealandenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Reflecting on the direction of the Company after the third quarter 2017 results, Chairman James Willis said: "During the last quarter the results for the Company were adversely affected by a number of issues arising from equipment failures and unplanned maintenance. I look forward to a better production performance in the next quarter. We continue to make solid progress towards implementing the Waihapa enhanced oil project. Small but important steps, such as upgrades to the gas processing system (to restore full gas dehydration and measurement) have been completed. And arrangements to enable sales of non-specification gas are being finalised. It is an important project for the Company - the Board, our CEO Mike Adams and his team are focused on ensuring we continue to optimize the project (technically, operationally and financially) and on safely implementing the next redevelopment stage in Q1 2018.".

Cash used in operating activities for the nine months was $104,829 (2016: $131,768) and for the quarter was $170,437 (2016: $84,143). The net loss for the nine months was $1,463,669 (2016: $2,886,458), of which $1,236,800 (2016: $1,741,293) was represented by non-cash items (depreciation, depletion and accretion). For the quarter, the net loss was $320,376 (2016: $1,126,194) of which $382,531 (2016: $523,198) was non-cash (depreciation, depletion and accretion). The Company achieved average net daily production of 206 boe/d (87% oil) for the nine months (2016: 231 boe/d (76% oil)); and for the quarter 106 boe/d (93% oil) compared to 150 boe/d (84% oil) during the third quarter of 2016.

