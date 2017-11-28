Stuart Wood joins as Operations Director and Jason McClounan as Finance Manager and Company Secretary

Sales Managers, Application Scientists and Service Engineer appointed across Europe and North America

Applied Photophysics, a leading provider of systems for biophysical characterization of biomolecules, today announced that it has appointed Stuart Wood as Operations Director and Jason McClounan as Finance Manager and Company Secretary. The Company has also expanded its sales and scientific support teams across the US, UK and Germany with the addition of four Sales Managers and two more Application Scientists. A US-based Service Engineer joins the global service team.

The appointments demonstrate Applied Photophysics' commitment to expanding its position in the biophysical characterization market. The company's current portfolio includes the Chirascan platform, which uses circular dichroism (CD) to detect changes in the higher order structure and stability of proteins, and its SX-range of stopped-flow spectrometers for kinetic studies.

Stuart Wood has over 20 years of experience in a variety of senior operations roles, consultancy, production and engineering. He was previously Head of Business Excellence at Oxford Instruments where he led the development and implementation of a continuous improvement programme throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Stuart was also recognized in the 'Lean Top 25' report, which celebrates outstanding individuals in lean and continuous improvement.

Jason McClounan brings over 15 years' experience, from transactional accounting to leading a team of accountants within an operational finance function. He has a wealth of knowledge of working within PLCs and LTD companies during mergers, acquisitions and other periods of substantial growth.

In the US, Keith R. Solomon, PhD,joins as Application Scientist. Keith previously held senior appointments at Harvard Medical School, Boston Children's Hospital, and the Proteomics Center at BCH. Deb Litman and Jeff Club join as East- and West-Coast Sales Manager, respectively. Deb brings more than 15 years of experience in capital equipment sales and applications support roles. Jeff joins Applied Photophysics from Molecular Devices (a Danaher company) and brings over a decade of diverse experience from both the clinical and research arms of life science. Eric Beauregard,an experienced electrician, joins the Company as Service Engineer, having recently graduated from the University of Hartford with a B.S. in Chemistry.

In Europe and the UK, Martin Textor, PhD joins as Application Scientist. A molecular biologist by training, Martin specializes in biophysics with a focus on membrane protein research and has used CD on a regular basis during his work. Tony Lester and Sven Langner join Applied Photophysics as UK- and German-based Sales Manager, respectively. Tony brings over 25 years of experience in consultative sales. Sven joins the Company from his role as Account Manager with Bio-Rad Clinical Diagnostics.

Commenting on the appointments, Louise Madden, CEO, said: "We have ambitious plans for Applied Photophysics and as we look to grow significantly over the next few years, we have started by expanding operations and scaling up the business. Welcoming such a talented group of individuals, we are now able to offer unprecedented levels of service and scientific support to our customers across North America and Europe."

