Morrow Sodali today announced that Brandon Korbey has joined the firm as Director of Business Development West Coast. As Director of Business Development, Brandon will lead Morrow Sodali's efforts to grow its corporate issuer client base on the West Coast. With its multi-faceted approach to helping companies navigate the evolving landscape of shareholder engagement, corporate governance, contested situations and other corporate transactions, Morrow Sodali supports companies across the globe in their shareholder initiatives.

Prior to joining Morrow Sodali, Brandon worked with the corporate governance community helping hundreds of companies choose, implement and adopt board portals as Vice President of Sales and Field Marketing for Boardvantage, Inc., in Menlo Park, CA, which was acquired by Nasdaq. During his tenure at Boardvantage, Brandon hired and led the sales and field marketing team that helped grow the company from startup to a 2,000+ client, international company serving half of the Fortune 1,000. Brandon was responsible for Boardvantage's global sales operations, partnerships, field marketing and direct sales teams in the Americas and EMEA. Prior to his tenure at Boardvantage, Brandon was a Regional Sales Manager at Oracle Corp. and a Finance Manager at CSX Corporation. Brandon, a graduate of The Johns Hopkins University, holds a Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering.

"The addition of Brandon to the Morrow Sodali team will allow us to expand our client presence on the West Coast. His experience interfacing with Directors gives him unique insight into the Boardroom and how companies communicate with their shareholders. We are excited to have someone with Brandon's experience to work with our expanding list of corporate clients," commented Ron Knox, CEO, of Morrow Sodali US. "I am excited to represent Morrow Sodali and the combination of Morrow Sodali's global reach and my experience working directly with boards, executives and governance staff provides real value to Morrow Sodali's clients and prospects," Brandon added.

About Morrow Sodali

Morrow Sodali is the leading global consulting firm specializing in shareholder services, activism and contested situations, corporate governance, strategic stock surveillance and proxy solicitation. The firm provides corporate clients and shareholders with strategic advice and services relating to a broad range of activities, including: mergers and acquisitions, contested director campaigns, shareholder activist initiatives, shareholder meetings and multinational cross-border equity and debt transactions.

From headquarters in New York and London and seven offices in major capital markets, Morrow Sodali serves more than 700 corporate clients in 40 countries, including many of the world's largest multinational corporations. In addition to listed and private companies, its clients include mutual funds, stock exchanges, membership associations and activist investors.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128005081/en/

Contacts:

Morrow Sodali

Jennifer Carberry

203-658-9419

j.carberry@morrowsodali.com