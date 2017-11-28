CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") (OTCQB: COSMD) (OTCQB: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company, announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Highlights:

Quarter ended September 30, 2017, versus the quarter ended September 30, 2016, revenue improved 575% to $9.5 million from $1.4 million.

Revenue improved sequentially 56%, from $6.1 million in the 2017 second quarter to $9.5 million in the 2017 third quarter.

Gross profit increased 434% to $774,813 in the third quarter of 2017 from $144,950 in the third quarter of 2016.

Nine-month period ended September 30, 2017, versus the nine-month period ended September 30, 2016, revenue improved 464% to $19.7 million from $3.5 million.

Gross profit increased 415% to $1,618,603 in the nine months ended 2017 from $314,332 in the nine months ended 2016.

Cosmos expanded its sales network to another four countries; its current network consists of over 110 customers and vendors in 16 different countries.

Cosmos continues to diversify customer and vendor base, reducing client concentration risk and fueling the company's future growth.

Cosmos's clients include some of the largest European wholesalers.

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve patients' lives and outcomes. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com.

