LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Innovativ Media Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: INMG) ("Company") today announced that CannaNet.TV http://www.cannanet.tv/, its online, ad supported channel, streaming entertainment, informational and educational content related to the cannabis and CBD culture and industry, will be 'live' as of 8:30 am EST this morning.

The platform will launch with an eclectic, on-demand mix of movies, videos and music titles, the CannaNet Radio Network, the Cannabis 101 Talk 'potcast,' a selection of cannabis related apps and a wide assortment of news, tutorials, videos and other features in its 'World Wide Weed' section. CannaNet.TV http://www.cannanet.tv/ offers a state of the art video and display ad serving platform powered by Admaximizer. This feature rich, single tag solution consists of a RTB (real-time bidding), fully mobile compatible ad network with hundreds of local, national and international brands.

Tom Coleman, CEO of Innovativ Media, said: "We have built a sophisticated platform and are pleased to now make it available to the community and public. We expect to be continually on boarding new, relevant content to the channel and we will be collecting and analyzing user data in the coming weeks to help us customize and enhance audience experience."

About Innovativ Media Group, Inc.

Innovativ Media Group (Innovativ) is a developer, producer and distributor of digital entertainment and other multi-media content which is developing the CannaNet Channels. It distributes the motion picture assets of Lux Digital Pictures and, via New Broadway Cinema, develops adaptations of stage shows utilizing its trademarked DigiTheater™ Virtual Reality process. Innovativ also operates The Alien Interview Channel on YouTube in partnership with Fullscreen, the online channel HPLovecraft.TV and is a principal in the Film Finance Exchange. http://innovativmedia.com

About AdMaximizer

The http://www.admaximizer.com ad network utilizes engaging formats, ad serving, mediation, and programmatic video advertising across desktop and mobile screens. The technology provides real-time communication and functionality 'bridges' between Flash and HTML5 video ads. This enables CannaNet.TV to support video ads from all Advertisers regardless if they have transitioned to HTML5 or still utilize Flash through this single tag solution. This maximizes revenue by delivering both Flash and HTML5 video ads on all inventory while also becoming fully prepared for the inevitable end of Flash.

