About Symphony Software Foundation

The Symphony Software Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization building an open source community and development ecosystem to foster innovation in financial services. Its community leverages Symphony and other open source platforms and open standards to drive efficient inter-firm collaboration in this industry. The Foundation offers an Open Developer Platform (ODP) to all its open source contributors, providing open API access to Symphony and a compliant open source development process.

Foundation OSS Projects are Apache 2.0 licensed and available on GitHub

To access the ODP, visit https://www.symphony.foundation/open-developer-platform

To learn more, visit https://www.symphony.foundation/home

To become a member https://symphony.foundation/become-a-member

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/11/27/11G148203/Images/Gabriele_Columbro-a081b552f7f3a569ada795111052a1a9.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/11/27/11G148203/Images/Peter_Monks_VP-of-Technology-2e594639db1883b08e4c24d6890828d9.jpg

For more information:

On behalf of Symphony Software Foundation

Tinne Teugels

Email: tinne@symphony.foundation

Call: +1 (646) 520 5548