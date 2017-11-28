About Symphony Software Foundation
The Symphony Software Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization building an open source community and development ecosystem to foster innovation in financial services. Its community leverages Symphony and other open source platforms and open standards to drive efficient inter-firm collaboration in this industry. The Foundation offers an Open Developer Platform (ODP) to all its open source contributors, providing open API access to Symphony and a compliant open source development process.
Foundation OSS Projects are Apache 2.0 licensed and available on GitHub
To access the ODP, visit https://www.symphony.foundation/open-developer-platform
To learn more, visit https://www.symphony.foundation/home
To become a member https://symphony.foundation/become-a-member
Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/11/27/11G148203/Images/Gabriele_Columbro-a081b552f7f3a569ada795111052a1a9.jpg
Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/11/27/11G148203/Images/Peter_Monks_VP-of-Technology-2e594639db1883b08e4c24d6890828d9.jpg
For more information:
On behalf of Symphony Software Foundation
Tinne Teugels
Email: tinne@symphony.foundation
Call: +1 (646) 520 5548