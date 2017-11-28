WIRB-Copernicus Group Acquires Vigilare International

WCG expands portfolio to include top pharmacovigilance, drug safety solution provider

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --WIRB Copernicus Group(WCG'), the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research, today announced its acquisition of Vigilare International, the top provider of integrated, end-to-end pharmacovigilance and drug safety solutions for the biopharmaceutical and biotech industry.

"We are delighted to welcome Vigilare to the WCG family of companies," said Donald A. Deieso, PhD, Chairman and CEO of WCG. "With its comprehensive service suite, Vigilare provides clients with streamlined, regulatory compliant operations, faster access to safety data and focused in-depth product safety reporting and analysis. Vigilare saves clients time and money by offering them a robust alternative to building and maintaining an internal pharmacovigilance and drug safety program."

"WCG is a perfect fit for Vigilare," said James A. Bannon, PharmD, President and CEO of Vigilare. "Our pharmacovigilance services are a natural complement to WCG's existing portfolio of clinical research optimization solutions. We look forward to working with our colleagues at WCG to identify additional opportunities to streamline clinical research operations, while improving the quality of product safety information."

Like the other members of the WCG family of companies, Vigilare will continue to operate as an independent service organization. WCG will support Vigilare as it continues to expand, with access to capital, complementary clinical and regulatory expertise, and corporate support.

Financial details about the transaction were not disclosed.

