Capture Compound Mass Spectrometry technology enables target identification

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) and ENYO Pharma SA today announced the results of a successful collaboration. Together, the companies identified the mode of action of ENYO Pharma's lead preclinical chemical series, EYP002, using Charles River's newly acquired, molecular target identification tool:Capture Compound Mass Spectrometry (CCMS) technology.

Molecular target identification is a vital part of the discovery process. Knowing the target of a potential drug allows a more focused screening for the specific target of interest and can shorten the time spent in the discovery and development phases.

Partnering with ENYO Pharma SA

ENYO Pharma worked with scientists from Charles River to optimize a potent, novel chemical series (with unknown molecular target) for inhibition of Influenza replication. Application of the CCMS technology identified five potential targets and an important functional effect of EYP002 molecules upon one of those targets was observed.

It is now evident that the EYP002 chemical class controls a family of host proteins known to regulate mitochondrial metabolic and stress responses. While these host cell responses are important for influenza replication, the successful identification of this target has uncovered additional applications outside of infectious disease, that will empower ENYO's drug development in additional therapeutic areas.

Capture Compound Mass Spectrometry (CCMS) Technology

Charles River recently acquired caprotec bioanalytics GmbH's proprietary CCMS intellectual property and technology. CCMS technology uses a functional, biologically active approach in cells to selectively bind, capture, isolate, and identify compound targets, thus correlating specific binders with biological activity and target engagement. CCMS can also be used to identify off-target activity (unwanted binding) of lead molecules and avoid potential toxicity due to such interactions.

Approved Quotes

"The acquisition of CCMS technology expands our existing portfolio of services, allowing us to more effectively support our partners in the early stages of their drug research, and leverage our broader portfolio as they propel their projects downstream." -Birgit Girshick, Corporate Senior Vice President, Global Discovery Services at Charles River

"With ENYO, CCMS technology allowed us to jump directly into a rational drug design approach, utilizing the wider Charles River portfolio. We are now applying our scientific expertise to help ENYO explore new therapeutics with our in vivo models." -Julie Frearson, Ph.D., Corporate Vice President, Global Business Development and Scientific Affairs at Charles River

"As a biotech start-up, partnering with Charles River has given us access to a pipeline of world-class capabilities. For us, this is an exciting example of how the right blend of internal knowledge and conviction, partnered with external expertise, breeds success." -Eric Meldrum, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at ENYO Pharma SA

About ENYO Pharma SA

Based in Lyon (France), ENYO Pharma was co-founded in January 2014 by Inserm research scientists, a seed fund (Inserm Transfert Initiative) and business angels (ADV Life Sciences, Vonderscher Co.) to initially develop treatments for acute and chronic viral infections. These cofounders were joined in early 2015 by Sofinnova Partners, a venture capital firm based in Paris and, in 2016 by Morningside and Innobio during a Series A driven by Sofinnova. ENYO Pharma has acquired licenses of several Inserm patents related to the scientists funders' findings and has implemented an original drug discovery engine allowing the development of innovative drug discovery programs regarding several intracellular targets which were untapped by the pharmaceutical industry until now. This approach is applicable to a wide range of diseases (infectious, metabolic and oncology). www.enyopharma.com

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

