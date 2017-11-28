The country's largest solar facility was officially inaugurated in the presence of French president Emmanuel Macron. The project was financed by France's Development Agency (AFD) and the European Union.

The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, and the French president Emmanuel Macron, have today officially commissioned what they call Westen Africa's largest PV plant.

According the country's Minister of Energy, the PV 33 MW plant is located in the Zagtouli village near the capital Ouagadougou. The project was financed by France's Development Agency (AFD) to the tune of €22.5 million and by the European Union with €25 million. The facility is supplying ...

