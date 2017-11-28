Bluvision, a part of HID Global (www.bluvision.com), the leading provider of autonomous condition monitoring, and real-time location solutions, in partnership with Siemens, have delivered one of the first IoT-based condition monitoring solutions to a global CPG brand. The overall solution encompasses Bluvision's condition monitoring capabilities powered by artificial intelligence, integrated into the Siemens cloud-based, open IoT platform MindSphere, which enables global scale, speed of implementation, and easy integration into other products within the Siemens ecosystem.

In the CPG company's facilities, Bluvision's BEEKs Industrial sensors provide real-time visibility into the condition of critical motors that run various operations of the facility. The facilities receive continuous streams of telemetry data on these mission critical motors, and also get notified with real-time alerts when an anomaly from the known-normal operating state is detected. Along with enabling predictive maintenance and reducing downtime through a low-cost, minimal infrastructure solution, the application also provides the customer with a holistic solution.

"The notion of Industrial IoT driving value to companies on a global level has long been the promise of Industry 4.0," said John Sailer, COO, Bluvision. "Bluvision and Siemens bring together a very compelling mix of value, implementation speed and global-scale condition monitoring solution to enable global companies to achieve the promise of Industry 4.0."

Bluvision will demonstrate the Autonomous Condition Monitoring Solution at SPS IPC Drives 2017 at Hall 11 MindSphere Lounge (Nov 28 Nov 30) and AWS Re:Invent at MFG Aclove, The Venetian (Nov 27 Dec 1.)

About Bluvision

Bluvision's end-to-end IoT platform which consists of sensor beacons, Bluetooth to WiFi gateways (BluFis) and the Bluzone cloud solution, is built to scale to millions of connected units (or objects) and manage and monitor networks of tens of thousands of assets. Bluvision's real-time location system is used for tracking assets with industry-leading accuracy with features, including heat maps, geofences and flexible policy creation. Bluvision uses machine learning, artificial intelligence (A.I.) and telemetry data to determine equipment health and enable proactive maintenance actions. (bluvision.com)

