sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,083 Euro		+0,005
+6,41 %
WKN: A0M6KQ ISIN: AU000000SPI6 Ticker-Symbol: 4SF 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SPITFIRE MATERIALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPITFIRE MATERIALS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPITFIRE MATERIALS LTD
SPITFIRE MATERIALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPITFIRE MATERIALS LTD0,083+6,41 %