Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their recent competitor analysis study on the power and energy industry. A renowned biomass energy supplier wanted to understand the common technologies in the current market and implement innovations to improve business performance. The client wanted to gain insights into the future competitor strategies and predict customer behavior to unearth their objectives.

According to the competitor analysis experts at Infiniti, "With the increasing instances of global warming, players in the power and energy industry have been compelled to look for renewable resources of energy. Major businesses are adopting competitor analysis solutions to identify and profile the potential competitors."

The power and energy industry is witnessing rapid transformations. Developments such as blockchain and new entrants working across industry boundaries have the potential to disrupt and change the power and energy sector. Thus, suppliers in the biomass energy space are facing the need for competitor analysis solutions to overcome the relentless pressure to curtail the carbon footprint and evaluate their competitor's strategies.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to refine their products and devise an effective go-to-market approach. The client was able to profile the potential customers and better market their products and services. Additionally, the client was able to identify organizations competitive strengths and implement effective strategies to improve the competitive advantage.

This competitor analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Profile the potential competitors and identify their product offerings

Assess each competitors market share and their current strategies

This competitor analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Comparing the products with that of the competitors

Identifying the key risks and opportunities in the market

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

