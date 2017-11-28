CAMP HILL, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) (the "Company") today announced that it is seeking to amend its existing senior secured credit facilities in order to, among other things, reduce the interest rate applicable to the $546 million of term loans outstanding thereunder.

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, HSBC, Merrill Lynch, RBC, U.S. Bank and KeyBanc are acting as joint bookrunners and joint lead arrangers for the amendment.

The consummation and actual terms of the amendment are subject to a number of factors, including market conditions, negotiation and execution of definitive documents and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The terms of the amendment could materially differ from those outlined above and there can be no guarantee that the Company will amend its existing senior secured credit facilities, or reduce the interest rate applicable to its outstanding term loans, on favorable terms or at all.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any loans or securities.

Forward-Looking Statements

The nature of the Company's business and the many countries in which it operates subject it to changing economic, competitive, regulatory and technological conditions, risks and uncertainties. In accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company provides the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the results contemplated by forward-looking statements, including the expectations and assumptions expressed or implied herein. Forward-looking statements contained herein could include, among other things, statements about management's confidence in and strategies for performance; expectations for new and existing products, technologies and opportunities; and expectations regarding growth, sales, cash flows, and earnings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such terms as "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "likely," "estimate," "plan" or other comparable terms.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in the worldwide business environment in which the Company operates, including general economic conditions; (2) changes in currency exchange rates, interest rates, commodity and fuel costs and capital costs; (3) changes in the performance of equity and bond markets that could affect, among other things, the valuation of the assets in the Company's pension plans and the accounting for pension assets, liabilities and expenses; (4) changes in governmental laws and regulations, including environmental, occupational health and safety, tax and import tariff standards; (5) market and competitive changes, including pricing pressures, market demand and acceptance for new products, services and technologies; (6) the Company's inability or failure to protect its intellectual property rights from infringement in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates; (7) failure to effectively prevent, detect or recover from breaches in the Company's cybersecurity infrastructure; (8) unforeseen business disruptions in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates due to political instability, civil disobedience, armed hostilities, public health issues or other calamities; (9) disruptions associated with labor disputes and increased operating costs associated with union organization; (10) the seasonal nature of the Company's business; (11) the Company's ability to successfully enter into new contracts and complete new acquisitions or strategic ventures in the time-frame contemplated, or at all; (12) the integration of the Company's strategic acquisitions; (13) the amount and timing of repurchases of the Company's common stock, if any; (14) the prolonged recovery in global financial and credit markets and economic conditions generally, which could result in the Company's customers curtailing development projects, construction, production and capital expenditures, which, in turn, could reduce the demand for the Company's products and services and, accordingly, the Company's revenues, margins and profitability; (15) the outcome of any disputes with customers, contractors and subcontractors; (16) the financial condition of the Company's customers, including the ability of customers (especially those that may be highly leveraged and those with inadequate liquidity) to maintain their credit availability; (17) implementation of environmental remediation matters; (18) risk and uncertainty associated with intangible assets and (19) other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. A further discussion of these, along with other potential risk factors, can be found in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. The Company cautions that these factors may not be exhaustive and that many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a diversified industrial company providing a range of onsite services and engineered products to the global steel, energy and railway sectors. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

Investor Contact

David Martin

717.612.5628

damartin@harsco.com



Media Contact

Susan Firey

717.975.3886

sfirey@harsco.com



