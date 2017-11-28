

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) announced that it has made a minority investment in Rockport VAL, LLC, a provider of cloud-based commercial real estate valuation and cash flow modeling tools. The company said the investment underscores the continued commitment to innovation of Moody's Analytics' Emerging Business Unit.



Rockport VAL was founded earlier in the current year by CRE industry veteran Richard Rick Trepp to provide both cloud and Excel-based CRE property valuation and cash flow modeling tools to real estate investors, appraisers, brokers and lenders. In collaboration with Rockport VAL, Moody's Analytics will expand its offering of CRE solutions.



Moody's will have a minority ownership stake in Rockport VAL and a representative on the company's board. The investment will not have a material impact on Moody's 2017 financial results.



