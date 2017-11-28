

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday morning on the verge of $1300/oz for a second session.



Traders await a slew of economic data and some key appearances from Federal Reserve officials.



Gold was up 50 cents at $1299.80/oz, having moved in a fairly steady trading range over the past few weeks. Gold's gains have been tempered by expectations the Fed will raise interest rates in December.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index for September will be revealed at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 0.6 percent, compared to 0.7 percent in the previous month.



The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index tracks monthly changes in the value of residential real estate in 20 metropolitan regions is expected at 9.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for growth of 0.4 percent, compared to 0.5 percent increase in August.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will deliver the welcoming and introductory remarks at the Third Annual Conference on the Evolving Structure of the U.S. Treasury Market event in New York at 9.15 am ET.



U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs to hold full committee hearing on nomination of Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to be Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in Washington at 10.00 am ET.



The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for November will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The Consensus is for 124.5, slightly down from 125.9 in the prior month.



