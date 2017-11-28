SANTA ANA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB: GKIT), a nationally recognized player in the alternative fuel engine and vehicle market, announces the Company is receiving orders for its G-series trucks from Classes 4 to 7, positioning it to provide the commercial trucking industry with the only diesel alternative on the market Greenkraft's G-series trucks hold EPA and CARB certifications, have achieved near zero emissions classifications, and fill an immense void that exists in today's commercial truck industry as companies seek alternative fuel and gasoline options for fleet vehicles.

Currently, many fleet operators use diesel-fueled trucks; however, these trucks are required to meet specific federal and state emissions standards. To meet this requirement, diesel manufacturers have implemented emission control systems that also require a significant amount of maintenance, putting diesel trucks in the shop for extended periods of time and raising overall operation costs.

Greenkraft is the only manufacturer offering trucks that run on both clean energy (CNG) Compressed Natural Gas and (LPG) Propane gas and gasoline. Compared to diesel trucks, Greenkraft's trucks offered in gasoline have less down time and fewer required emission controls to clean particulate matter.

To date, Greenkraft has received orders for its G-series trucks ranging from 14,000 lbs to 26,000 lbs gvw. Each Greenkraft truck is built with the driver in mind, combining the benefits of air brakes, a panoramic view, leaf-spring and air ride comfort with the power, flexibility, and alternative fuel options needed in today's commercial medium and heavy duty trucks.

Greenkraft continues to work diligently to provide long-term value for the Company and its shareholders by increasing revenues and executing its clearly defined expansion plan that will allow it to become the No.1 source for alternative fuel trucks in North America. Greenkraft will constantly update the public and its shareholders on all Company progress by way of regular press releases and timely SEC filings.

About Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCQB: GKIT):

Greenkraft, Inc., a profitable, revenue generating publicly traded company, is a major manufacturer of alternative fuel automotive products. Greenkraft, Inc. was created to introduce clean, green, efficient, automotive products that run on alternative fuels. GKIT offers alternative commercial forward cabin trucks and alternative fuel systems for various vehicles. GKIT's commercial trucks are powered by alternative fuels such CNG and LPG in Classes 4,5,6, and 7. Greenkraft, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures compressed American natural gas and propane gas forward cabin trucks, alternative fuel systems and alternative fuel engines.

