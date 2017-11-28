NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Accelerize (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE today announced that the company will be exhibiting at the upcoming Affiliate World Asia Conference, taking place December 6-8, in Bangkok, Thailand. CAKE will also be sponsoring a Meet Up Bangkok Party with GlobalWide Media on December 5.

Affiliate World Asia is a global gathering of brands, vendors and thought leaders who are active in the affiliate marketing industry. With over 3000 attendees, 30+ speakers and 130+ exhibitors, the event offers a host of networking opportunities, and will feature presentations from a strong line up of industry luminaries, including Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix; Neil Patel, Co-founder of Crazy Egg and Hello Bar; Sarah Bundy, CEO and Founder of All Inclusive Marketing; and more.

CAKE is a bronze exhibitor at Affiliate World Asia for the second year in a row. Attendees can visit booth A27 to learn more about CAKE's new enterprise cloud-based solution, Journey by CAKE, which is designed to provide marketers with an extended view into the customer journey. Journey by CAKE delivers real-time analytics, data-driven attribution and seamless integrations with popular media platforms, helping digital marketers capture valuable, cross-channel intelligence that drives better decisions and maximizes return on advertising spend (ROAS.)

One day prior to the kick off of Affiliate World Asia, CAKE is also serving as a sponsor of GlobalWide Media's Meet Up Bangkok Party, to be held at the Roof 409 Bistro & Bar in 540 Mercury Tower. This event gives publishers in town for the conference the opportunity to meet with regional affiliate managers and fellow performance marketers for a night of networking and a rooftop view of the city of Bangkok.

According to eMarketer, digital advertising spending in Southeast Asia is expected to increase by double digits in 2017 and 2018, with most of the spending driven by increased mobile investment in the region. Forecasts suggest that mobile ad spending will surpass $2.20 billion and account for nearly 69% of digital advertising expenditures by 2021.

"Affiliate marketers and publishers are eager to engage with Southeast Asia's growing digital audience," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "CAKE is looking forward to exchanging ideas with all of the innovative companies taking part in Affiliate World Asia, and to share insights into how advanced analytics can help affiliate marketers succeed in this rapidly evolving, mobile-first market."

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides proprietary cloud-based solutions to collect, attribute and optimize the performance of digital marketing return on investment, in real-time. Bringing clarity to cross-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 50 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

