CARSON CITY, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Turbo Global Partners (TRBO) (OTC PINK: TRBO), has announced signing a Sole-source Memorandum of Agreement with DEX Imaging, Inc. (DEX).

"This is an exciting milestone for TRBO on the heels of our recent notice to proceed from Walmart to commence our national roll-out of GP Postal Pack and Ship Stores starting with expansion in Florida," states Robert Singerman, TRBO's Chairman & CEO. "We will work together with DEX to co-develop, implement and manage smart marketing systems at our Walmart locations that include printers, copiers, MFPs, document imaging technology and leasing. DEX is the largest independent provider of office technology in the U.S. and also leading developers of office technologies moving customers further into the cutting-edge worlds of mobile, digital and cloud document management."

Daniel Doyle Sr., Chairman of DEX based in Tampa, agrees, "Yes, this is an exciting milestone for DEX just as it is for TRBO. It's a tremendous honor to collaborate with TRBO with its marketing initiatives to better reach the Walmart customers with quality services that provide a convenience and value. We intend to test an array of varying services and digital loyalty programs that will result in maximizing our technologies with the Walmart customers and at the same time create new revenue streams for TRBO. It's exciting to begin this journey together."

Dan Doyle Jr., President & CEO of DEX, says, "Based on similar retail locations using our DEX solutions, it wouldn't surprise us if each GP Postal location in Walmart generates on average $500 per month net revenue, with busier Walmart stores approaching $1,000 per month net revenue and more."

Singerman continues, "When fully deployed with 2,000 Walmart locations nationwide, the DEX solutions not only can create new found revenue for store operations, but the resulting increased revenue in turn should have a positive impact for our shareholders."

About TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, Inc. www.TurboGlobalPartners.com

TRBO is a marketing consulting services company that generates long-term predictable cash flow anywhere in the world. Core services include television and video production; mobile technology and digital marketing, branding, and world-class professional storytelling.

About DEX Imaging, Inc. www.DexImaging.com

DEX is the largest independent provider of office technology in the U.S. Their full-spectrum solutions are operational in thousands of small businesses as well as enterprise, Fortune 1,000 companies. With a nationwide network of 4,000 support specialists, DEX chooses the best, most reliable models from the nation's top imaging equipment manufacturers, tested in-house for reliability, and pairs them with the unique business requirements. Digital intelligence, in house R & D, environmental consciousness and local stewardship are the hallmarks of DEX.

