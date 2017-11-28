Google, IBM, EY, PwC and EdgeVerve to Keynote IRPA AI Annual Automation Innovation Conferences in December

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Institute for Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence (IRPA AI) has announced that Google, IBM, EY, PwC and EdgeVerve will lead its agenda and lineup of major automation and AI industry speakers, for the fourth annual Automation Innovation Conference to be held in New York City on December 5-6, 2017, and London on December 13, 2017. The New York event is now sold out for its third year in a row.

This year's conference, "2017: Exploiting the Second Wave," focuses on taking the lessons learned in the last three years and applying them to harness the power of RPA, cognitive computing, and artificial intelligence today. "The software is smarter and so are we," said Frank Casale, Founder and CEO of IRPA AI. "The automation industry is at a tipping point where there is no turning back; the first wave of early adopters has put the technology to the test and is now embarking on the second wave that takes lessons learned and goes beyond the first's implementations. This year's conference provides the foundation for those who are beginning their investment in automation, enabling them to learn from the successes and challenges learned during the first wave and second-wavers will benefit from more challenging and thoughtful content that addresses key issues such as scaling up and developing centers of excellence."

Keynotes in New York include sessions by George Kaczmarskyj, Financial Services RPA Leader for the Americas at EY, Google's Matz Lukmani on "Machine Learning to the Rescue! - A Google Perspective," IBM's Gene Chao, Global VP of Cognitive Enterprise Automation on "Automation and Artificial Intelligence Across the Enterprise," Steve Power of Cisco and Naresh Kothari of EdgeVerve (an Infosys company) on "How to Define and Ensure Success of an Automation Implementation," and Anand Rao, Partner and Global AI Lead for PwC's US Advisory Practice, "Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing: A Vision for the Future."

"Machine learning is the core of major innovations in the world. It is based on improving standards of automation, resulting in greater room to bring human creativity to the forefront of our projects," said Matz Lukmani, Attribution Product Lead, Google. "IRPA AI provides an instrumental bench for AI professionals and practitioners from across industries and verticals to come together and share ideas on how to better learn and improve on each other's achievements and challenges."

The London keynotes also include Matz Lukmani of Google and executives from IBM, along with Sebastian Zeiss, Deutsche Telekom, on "Robotics and Cognitive Computing: Game-Changer in Fostering Digitisation and Business Innovation," Robin George, EdgeVerve and Chris Gibbons from Royal Philips on "How to Define and Ensure Success of an Automation Implementation?" and a session by Chris Lamberton, EMEIA Robotic Process Automation Lead at EY.

"Move beyond automation into augmentation," said Anand Rao of PwC. "Artificial intelligence - especially augmented intelligence - is already helping enterprises make better decisions at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels. This augmentation is happening at the physical, cognitive, and creative areas that enterprises are involved in."

Other key sponsors include UiPath, Blue Prism, Wipro, Sutherland, WorkFusion, Automation Anywhere, NICE, and Kryon Systems, along with dozens of other sponsors and exhibitors from across the industry.

The NY conference will take place at Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, New York, NY and the London event at etc. Venues, St. Paul's - 200 Aldersgate, London, UK EC1A 4HD. Conference admission is complimentary for buyers of automation and AI. For providers and influencers, the fee for the London event is £880. Visit http://irpaai.com/events/automation-innovation-conference-2017-london/ to register for London.

About IRPA AI

Founded in 2013, the Institute for Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence (IRPA AI) is an independent professional association and knowledge forum for the buyers, sellers, influencers and analysts of robotic process automation, cognitive computing and artificial intelligence. Our global network and advisory services offer leading-edge market intelligence, industry research, sourcing assistance, and events as well as opportunities to learn and network with stakeholders across service industry functions. To learn more please visit www.irpaai.com

