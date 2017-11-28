MeiraGTx to Present at Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit

NEW YORK andLONDON, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --MeiraGTx, a New York and London based gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company and its clinical programs at the Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit on Thursday November 30th, 2017 at 11:20 a.m. at the Barclays offices in New York City.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx is committed to the development of novel gene therapies to transform the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company is developing treatments for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). MeiraGTx is also establishing treatments for xerostomia, a frequent and debilitating side effect of radiation treatment used in head and neck cancers, as well as certain neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, MeiraGTx is developing novel gene regulation platforms that promise to transform the way gene therapy can be applied and create new paradigms for biologic therapeutics.

