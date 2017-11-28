Global Condom Industry Growing at a Rapid Pace on Rising Awareness Towards Disease Prevention

PALM BEACH, Florida, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Market analysts are forecasting steady growth for the Global Condom Industry based on such factors as rise in sexually transmitted diseases, HIV/Aids, incorrect use of contraceptives, unprotected sexual intercourse, contraceptive failures, or sexual assaults which can lead to unplanned pregnancies. According to Global Market Insights, the Global Contraceptives Market is poised cross USD $35 Billion by 2024 on the heels of rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, favorable regulatory scenario in developed nations. The increasing use of contraceptive in under developed countries and rising awareness towards disease prevention will further boost the business size. In the news today includes: RESTANCE, Inc. (OTC: ANCE), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTC: RBGLY), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)



RESTANCE, Inc. (OTC: ANCE) today announced a contract to manufacture condoms with the Playboy brand name and bunny head logo for distribution starting in Kenya. The brand name is being announced today in support of World AIDS Day, coming on December 1, 2017. RESTANCE is participating in a campaign to contribute to the United Nations goal of ending the AIDS Epidemic by making condoms available everywhere in Africa through the DoIt4Africa buy-one-give-one campaign where an anticipated $20 million in condoms will be sold in North American and for every condom sold, a condom will be manufactured in Africa and given away in Africa. RESTANCE has executed an initial $500,000 contract to produce condoms for the campaign. Look for more details on the DoIt4Africa campaign coming soon. Read this and more news for RESTANCE at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/ance.html



In addition to opening a condom manufacturing plant, RESTANCE is pursuing several other business lines in the growing economies of East Africa. The Company is developing opportunities in the region including initiatives in technology and systems integration services, utility support services, affordable housing and health products manufacturing. RESTANCE recently acquired East African Development Partners as part of its strategy in East Africa.



In other industry developments and market performances of note:



Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) closed up slightly on Monday at $45.10 trading over 1.4 Million shares by the market close. TROJAN condoms, manufactured by the Church & Dwight, launched a new XOXO upscale condom targeting both men and women with a soft touch, aloe-lubricated latex in a unique portable carrying case. This launch has opened up new opportunities for condom advertising in prime-time television. Church & Dwight this month reported that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of nineteen cents ($0.19) per share. This quarterly dividend will be payable December 1, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2017. It is the Company's 467th regular consecutive quarterly dividend.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTC: RBGLY) closed down slightly on Monday at $17.17 by the market close. Reckitt Benckiser's (RB) Durex premire Invisible Ultra Thin is the thinnest condom designed to maximize sensitivity, while still providing a high level of security and protection. RB is a global force in household, health and personal care. Its 19 Powerbrands, in high growth categories, take a disproportionate share of RB's top end marketing investment. Powerbrands drive over 70% of growth.

In other healthcare news:

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) closed even on the day on Monday at $35.49 trading over 10.2 Million shares by the market close. Pfizer is now selling the drug directly from the official Viagra website. Men still need a prescription for the diamond-shaped blue pills. But instead of going to the pharmacy in person, or taking their chances buying from an online pharmacy of unknown repute, men will be able to buy Viagra from the maker of the drug itself and have it shipped to their homes.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) close up slightly on Monday at $84.81 trading over 2.9 Million shares by the market close. Lilly markets tadalafil under the trade name Cialis as an erectile dysfunction therapy, and in the summer settled a dispute with generics drugmakers that the patent on Cialis, which was previously set to expire in April 2020, will now end at the earliest in September next year.



