Single-use Bioreactors Market Worth 2,685.1 Million USD by 2022

According to a new market research report "Single-use Bioreactors Market by Product (Media bag (2D bag, 3D bag)), Type of Molecule (MAbs, Vaccine), Type of Cell (Mammalian, Bacteria), Type (Stirred tank), Application (R&D, Process Development), End User (R&D Department) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2017 to 2022, to reach 2,685.1 Million by 2022 from USD 997.6 Million in 2017. Improved returns on investment for small companies and startups and reduced complexity of automation are the major factors driving the adoption of single-use bioreactors.

Based on type of cell, the mammalian cell segment is accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of cell type, the Single-use Bioreactors Market is categorized into mammalian cell, bacteria, yeasts, and others (insect cells and plant cells). In 2017, the mammalian cell segment is expected to account for a largest share of the Single-use Bioreactors Market. This can be attributed to the increasing application of mammalian cells in biologics manufacturing due to their high therapeutic efficiency.

Based on application, the bioproduction processes segment is accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017

The applications segment of the Single-use Bioreactors Market is categorized into bioproduction processes, process development, and research and development. The bioproduction processes segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors owing to their low investment cost and easy implementation.

Europe is expected to dominate the market in 2017

The Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the Single-use Bioreactors Market in 2016. Government support for new biologics has encouraged the research and development of biologics. North America is accounted for the second-largest share of the Single-use Bioreactors Market.

The major players operating in the Single-use Bioreactors Market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Merck Millipore (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).

