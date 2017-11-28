Tavisca Solutions Wins TravelMole - ITB Asia Pacific Award Again

PUNE, India, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tavisca Solutions, a leading travel technology products and solutions provider, has continued its winning streak and been conferred with the prestigious TravelMole - ITB Asia Pacific Award again this year.

Tavisca's efforts towards transforming travel brands into technology-centric market leaders were recognized by industry enthusiasts, who voted them as winners in the category of 'Best Travel Technology Provider' for the 10th TravelMole - ITB Asia PacificAwards 2017. This accomplishment reflects their partner satisfaction and industry recognition.

The winners were selected from a shortlisted list, deliberated by an expert panel of judges who determined the best nominations from all applications received in August.

The TravelMole Asia Pacific Award is bestowed upon pioneer travel businesses and destinations that innovatively utilize different realms of digital technologies for enhancing visitor experiences or solidifying their online presence. Being at the forefront within the industry is a matter of great pride for Tavisca.

Mahendra Yadav, CEO, Tavisca Solutions, said, "Winning this award again has been a huge honor and we would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support and truly respect their faith in our technical excellence within the travel industry."

TravelMole's 65,000 travel trade Asia Pacific newswire subscribers were asked to place their nominations in August. A expert panel of judges determined a shortlist for each category in September. Voting by TravelMole's 65,000 subscribers from the travel trade in Australia/NZ and Asia Pacific markets took place over few weeks after the nomination.

In association with ITB Asia 2017, the TravelMole Asia Pacific Awards 2017 celebrates its 10th year anniversary, recognizing excellence of travel industry vendors, destinations, resellers, technology and payment solution providers, whose websites, e-commerce, social media, mobile and IT deployment represent the best of the best.

Tavisca Solutions powered more than 2.5 million travel bookings (2016) for leading B2C, membership-based travel and B2B travel companies globally. Tavisca Solutions helped travel brands transform themselves into technology-centric market leaders in travel, empower their vision and scale their business. They recently launched OneConnect - The only travel supplier integration you will ever need.

Established in 2008, Taviscahas emerged into a team of travel technology specialists with over 300 dedicated personnel and a state-of-the-art development center in India, and the sales and marketing office in the U.S.



