

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that the Phase III Javelin Gastric 300 trial did not meet its primary endpoint of superior overall survival or OS with single-agent avelumab compared with physician's choice of chemotherapy.



The trial investigated avelumab as a third-line treatment for unresectable, recurrent or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma patients whose disease progressed following two prior therapeutic regimens, regardless of programmed death ligand-1 or PD-L1 expression.



The companies noted that this is the first global trial of a checkpoint inhibitor versus an active chemotherapy comparator rather than placebo in this hard-to-treat patient population. The safety profile of avelumab was consistent with that observed in the overall Javelin clinical development program.



'Gastric cancer in the third-line setting is a particularly hard-to-treat and heterogeneous disease, and importantly, this was the first trial conducted with a checkpoint inhibitor compared to an active chemotherapy comparator rather than placebo in a global patient population. Data from this study will provide valuable information for physicians treating this late stage disease,' Luciano Rossetti, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research & Development at the Biopharma business of Merck, said.



The companies said that the Javelin Gastric 300 data will be further examined in an effort to better understand the results and will also be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical congress. The outcome of Javelin Gastric 300 does not have any impact on current avelumab approvals, according to the companies.



Globally, gastric cancer is the fifth most common cancer, but the third most common cause of cancer death. In 2012, there were approximately 950,000 new cases and 723,000 deaths worldwide. Of these cancers, 90 to 95 percent were adenocarcinomas.



