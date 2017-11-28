Kelda Finance (No.3) Plc - Interim Financial Statements

PR Newswire
London, November 27
LEI21380066IUG7OPRFAP78
Kelda Finance (No. 3) PLC
Publication of Interim Financial Statements
The following unaudited interim financial statements are available for viewing:
- the unaudited interim financial statements of Kelda Finance (No. 3) PLC for the six month period ended 30 September 2017;
- the unaudited interim financial statements of Kelda Finance (No. 2) Limited for the six month period ended 30 September 2017; and
- the unaudited interim financial statements of Kelda Finance (No. 1) Limited for the six month period ended 30 September 2017.
To view full documents, please go to the following Kelda website address:
http://www.keldagroup.com/investor-centre/kfg-accounts.aspx
