Dienstag, 28.11.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.11.2017 | 14:37
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Kelda Finance (No.3) Plc - Interim Financial Statements

PR Newswire
London, November 27

LEI21380066IUG7OPRFAP78

Kelda Finance (No. 3) PLC

Publication of Interim Financial Statements

The following unaudited interim financial statements are available for viewing:

  • the unaudited interim financial statements of Kelda Finance (No. 3) PLC for the six month period ended 30 September 2017;
  • the unaudited interim financial statements of Kelda Finance (No. 2) Limited for the six month period ended 30 September 2017; and
  • the unaudited interim financial statements of Kelda Finance (No. 1) Limited for the six month period ended 30 September 2017.

To view full documents, please go to the following Kelda website address:

http://www.keldagroup.com/investor-centre/kfg-accounts.aspx

For further information, please contact:

KELDA FINANCE (NO. 3) PLC
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD, BD6 2SZ

ATTN: Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)1274 805159

Email: chantal.forrest@yorkshirewater.co.uk


© 2017 PR Newswire