XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Applauds Driver Mike Hemminger for Three Million Consecutive Accident-Free Miles

GREENWICH, Conn. - November 28, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), one of the largest providers of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, has recognized Mike Hemminger for achieving three million consecutive miles on the road without a preventable accident.

Hemminger, a professional driver for more than three decades, was honored at XPO's Medford, Ore. facility surrounded by his family, colleagues and XPO leadership. Everyone who attended applauded Hemminger's career-long commitment to staying safe on the road.

Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, said, "Mike embodies the care that our professional drivers bring to the road every day. We applaud him for his dedication to safe driving and for achieving this impressive milestone."

XPO has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for 2017. The company's commercial driving schools provide students with free tuition, income while training, and a quality driving career upon graduation. For more information, visit the careers page on XPO's website.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,444 locations and more than 91,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/)

Media Contact:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz, +1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com (mailto:erin.kurtz@xpo.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

