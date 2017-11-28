Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Publication of Interim Finance Statements

PR Newswire
London, November 27
LEI2138006E2VG89XLORJ06
Publication of Interim Financial Statements
The following unaudited interim financial statements are available for viewing:
- the unaudited interim financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Limited for the six month period ended 30 September 2017.
- the unaudited interim financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited for the six month period ended 30 September 2017.
To view the two full documents, please go to the following Kelda website address:
http://www.keldagroup.com/investor-centre/yw-financing-group-accounts.aspx
For further information, please contact:
YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD, BD6 2SZ
ATTN: Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)1274 805159
Email: chantal.forrest@yorkshirewater.co.uk