Dienstag, 28.11.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.11.2017 | 14:44
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: Major Discovery on the Horizon?

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Today, King's Bay Resources Corp. (TSX.V: KBG; OTC PINK: KBGCF; Frankfurt: KGB1) made a significant announcement of having completed its phase-1 drill program at its 100% owned Lynx Lake Copper-Cobalt Project in Labrador, Canada.

What makes this announcement so significant is that a major, brand new discovery appears to be on the horizon as the company gave detailed insights, including core pictures, of the drilling.

Assays are pending and will be released once available - and could make this discovery an official one.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English (web version): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3852-Major-Discovery-on-the-Horizon

English (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/KingsBay8en.pdf

German (web version): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/3851-Grosse-Entdeckung-am-Horizont

German (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/KingsBay8de.pdf

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as a PDF as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE