COMPO EXPERT Appoints Hans-Christian Nehlsen as New Chief Financial Officer

COMPO EXPERT GmbH (COMPO EXPERT), a leading manufacturer of specialty fertilizers for commercial use has appointed Hans-Christian Nehlsen as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As a proven financial controller with deep finance experience, Mr. Nehlsen will be responsible for the Finance and Accounting, Human Resources, IT and Legal departments. COMPO EXPERT is a portfolio company of the London headquartered global alternative investments firm XIO Group.

"In Hans-Christian Nehlsen, we have gained a seasoned finance professional with a strong track record in various leadership functions, corporate finance projects combined with extensive experience working in private equity-backed companies," said Thomas H. Ahrens, CEO of COMPO EXPERT. "With his profound expertise and business-oriented perspective, he is a perfect fit to contribute to COMPO EXPERT's profitable growth in the future."

"COMPO EXPERT is a highly attractive and innovative company with leading market positions worldwide. I am looking forward to bringing my professional competences to my new role as CFO and together with the other board members contribute to the company's continued success," added Hans-Christian Nehlsen.

Hans-Christian Nehlsen (39), has several years of experience in various finance and management functions. Mr. Nehlsen joined COMPO EXPERT from laboratory diagnostics provider, amedes Holding GmbH, where he worked for five years in the group's finance and controlling department. Most recently, he led and represented the finance functions on the management board as Vice President Finance. In this role, and previous positions at the company he was responsible for the continuous optimisation of finance, reporting and restructuring processes to increase margins, as well as amedes' activities in the fields of M&A, business intelligence and SAP. Additionally, he was in charge of maintaining the interfaces to the credit consortium and analysts and conducted annual rating updates with Moody's/S&P.

From 2005 to 2012, Mr. Nehlsen was Vice President Controlling at wind turbine manufacturer, Repower (today Senvion S.A.). His main responsibilities included the company's Group and Operational Controlling and overseeing several corporate finance projects such as capital increases and refinancings.

Mr. Nehlsen succeeds Thiemo Heinzen, who decided to leave COMPO EXPERT in order to assume a new role as CFO of a large family-owned trading company. The COMPO EXPERT board would like to thank Mr. Heinzen for his dedicated work for the company.

About COMPO EXPERT

COMPO EXPERT GmbH, with headquarters in Münster in the German region of Westphalia, is an international company with locations in Europe, North and South America, Asia and South Africa. The Company produces and sells special fertilizers and biostimulants for all areas of plant cultivation. COMPO EXPERT offers a broad range of high quality, innovative special fertilizers for commercial use. Its product range includes innovative slow-release fertilizers, special mineral fertilizers, coated fertilizers, nutrient salts, liquid fertilizers, trace nutrients and soil treatments. With those products, COMPO EXPERT is a market leader in Europe.

COMPO EXPERT was acquired in 2015 by XIO Group, a global alternative investments company, and now has approximately 600 employees. For more information, visit: http://www.compo-expert.com .

About XIO Group

XIO Group is a global alternative investments firm headquartered in London with more than $3.2 billion of committed capital that employs an international team of more than 70 professionals. Representing more than 15 nationalities among its employees and its network of advisors, the firm has operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Hong Kong and mainland China. With a seasoned international investment team that includes professionals with experience working at many of the world's leading private equity firms, XIO Group seeks to deploy its capital for global transactions. XIO Group's strategy is to identify and invest in market-leading businesses located across North America and Europe and help these companies to capitalize on untapped opportunities in fast growing markets, particularly in Asia. XIO Group is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer. For more information, visit: http://www.xiogroup.com.

Media contact

FTI Consulting

Steffi Susan Kim

Tel.: +49(0)69-92037-115

E-mail: steffi.kim@fticonsulting.com

Marietta Weiss

Tel.: +49(0)69-92037-118

E-mail: marietta.weiss@fticonsulting.com