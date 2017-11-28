Global, $13 Billion Modified Starch Market 2017-2024 - Production, Forecast, Sectors, Regions, Segments, and Company Analysis

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Modified Starch Market Will Exceed US$ 13 Billion by the End of Year 2024

Modified starches are obtained from native starches as a result of physical, enzymatic or chemical processing methods in order to improve the performance of the starch and to respond to the needs of consumers, giving other improved functionality or behavior other than the native starch.

Some of the various properties of Modified Starch over Native Starch include:

Easier food preparation

To increase the visco-stability

The ability to stand different temperatures (excessive heat, freezing, etc)

The ability to increase the shelf life of the desired property

Today, modified starch is being widely used as one of the major ingredients in various industries including food and non-food, pharmaceuticals, paper, textile, beverages and chemicals, which has the potential to augment its market in the recent years.



Market Segmentation



On the basis of raw materials, the modified starch market is segmented as Corn, Wheat, Cassava and Potato. Practically, modified starches are used in all starch applications, such as emulsifier, binder, thickening agent, and stabilizer in food and on-food industries.



Modified starch market is also segmented on the basis of its application in various industries such as Confectionery and Drinks, Processed food, Corrugating and Paper Making, Feed, Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals and other non-food. Modified starch is widely used in confectionery, bakery and dairy products to enhance their texture and stability and in pharmaceutical industry; it is used in the formulation of tablets.



Regional Outlook - Americas have the maximum production share



On the basis of regions, the modified starch market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. The modified starch market is mostly dominated by Americas and Asia-Pacific. While on the basis of production, Americas is having the maximum production share among all the regions studied in this report.



Scope of the Report



1. Global Modified Starch Market

Raw Materials

Regions

2. Global Modified Starch Production

Raw Materials

Regions

Segmentation based on Raw Materials:

Corn

Wheat

Cassava

Potato

Segmentation based on Region:

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Segmentation based on Industry:

Confectionery and Drinks

Processed Food

Corrugating and Paper Making

Feed

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

Other non-food

Key Players Covered in the Report:

Cargill

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols LTD

Gulshan Polyols Limited

Key Highlights of this Report Include:

What will be market for Global Modified Starch by 2024?

How much amount of modified starch will be produced globally by 2024?

Comprehensive geographic analysis of modified starch

Up-to-date analyses of modified starch market and production

Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Major competitors' financial highlights

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Modified Starch Market



3. Market Share Analysis - Global Modified Starch



4. Production Share Analysis - Global Modified Starch



5. Industry Consumption Share Analysis - Global Modified Starch



6. By Raw Materials - Global Modified Starch Market



7. America - Modified Starch Market



8. Europe - Modified Starch Market



9. Asia-Pacific - Modified Starch Market



10. Rest of the World - Modified Starch Market



11. By Industry Consumption - Global Modified Starch



12. Global Modified Starch Production



13. By Raw materials - Global Modified Starch Production



14. Americas - Modified Starch Production



15. Europe - Modified Starch Production



16. Asia-Pacific - Modified Starch Production



17. Rest of World - Modified Starch Production



18. Processing Process



19. Key Players - Financial Insights



20. Growth Drivers



21. Restraints



