Global, $13 Billion Modified Starch Market 2017-2024 - Production, Forecast, Sectors, Regions, Segments, and Company Analysis

Modified Starch Market Will Exceed US$ 13 Billion by the End of Year 2024
Modified starches are obtained from native starches as a result of physical, enzymatic or chemical processing methods in order to improve the performance of the starch and to respond to the needs of consumers, giving other improved functionality or behavior other than the native starch.
Some of the various properties of Modified Starch over Native Starch include:
- Easier food preparation
- To increase the visco-stability
- The ability to stand different temperatures (excessive heat, freezing, etc)
- The ability to increase the shelf life of the desired property
Today, modified starch is being widely used as one of the major ingredients in various industries including food and non-food, pharmaceuticals, paper, textile, beverages and chemicals, which has the potential to augment its market in the recent years.
Market Segmentation
On the basis of raw materials, the modified starch market is segmented as Corn, Wheat, Cassava and Potato. Practically, modified starches are used in all starch applications, such as emulsifier, binder, thickening agent, and stabilizer in food and on-food industries.
Modified starch market is also segmented on the basis of its application in various industries such as Confectionery and Drinks, Processed food, Corrugating and Paper Making, Feed, Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals and other non-food. Modified starch is widely used in confectionery, bakery and dairy products to enhance their texture and stability and in pharmaceutical industry; it is used in the formulation of tablets.
Regional Outlook - Americas have the maximum production share
On the basis of regions, the modified starch market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. The modified starch market is mostly dominated by Americas and Asia-Pacific. While on the basis of production, Americas is having the maximum production share among all the regions studied in this report.
