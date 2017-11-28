High Performance Antennas Designed for Industrial IoT and Enterprise Wireless

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq:PCTI), a leader in Performance CriticalTELecom solutions, announced today that it has expanded its portfolio of embedded antennas for enterprise wireless and the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT). Billions of connected devices are already in use, and analysts expect rapid growth in Industrial IoT system deployments over the next few years. PCTEL's embedded antennas provide enterprise-grade connectivity and reliability for access points and mobile and fixed devices utilizing licensed or unlicensed spectrum. The company offers antenna customization and integration to maximize the performance of devices using PCTEL embedded antennas.

PCTEL's newly available embedded antennas support the most widely deployed technologies, including Wi-Fi, LTE, LoRa, and NB-IoT. The company also offers a wide range of active and passive embedded GPS antennas. PCTEL originally developed many of its embedded antennas as custom integral solutions. These high performance embedded antennas have been deployed for applications such as smart grid and enterprise Wi-Fi and are now available to the general market. PCTEL can also customize any of its embedded antennas to maximize device performance. PCTEL's recently-opened wireless system performance lab enables the company to maximize throughput at the device level and help its customers achieve certifications required by wireless carriers.

"Well-engineered wireless systems are one of the keys to enabling advanced automation technologies. Many automation technology deployments require high performance antenna systems integrated with active electronics in IoT devices," said Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL's Senior Vice President and GM, Connected Solutions. "PCTEL brings deep RF expertise in optimizing antenna solutions for throughput and reliability, ensuring superior radio system performance to meet the growing needs of the Industrial IoT," added Bharadwaj.

PCTEL will display selected embedded antennas and other antenna solutions for electric automation November 28-30 at the SPS IPC Drives exhibition, Booth #10.0-322A, in Nuremberg, Germany.

PCTEL, Inc. provides Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. Our precision antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for our antenna customers. PCTEL's test and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize their networks.

