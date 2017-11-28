Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2017) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (Metals Creek or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from its recently completed 4 hole diamond drill program totaling 1115 m (meters) targeting the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG), Thomas Ogden West and the Naybob South Zone located in the heart of the Timmins gold camp.

The Property is held under a joint venture in which Metals Creek owns 50%, and Goldcorp Canada Ltd. ("Goldcorp") owns 50% (as manager and on behalf of the Porcupine Joint Venture, a joint venture between Goldcorp Inc. and Goldcorp Canada Ltd.) with MEK being the operator of the project. The Ogden claims cover eight kilometers of strike length of the Porcupine-Destor Fault between Goldcorp's 16.5 million oz. Dome Mine and Tahoe Resources West Timmins Mine. The vast majority of the Porcupine-Destor Fault on the property is underexplored, compared to other properties in the Timmins Gold camp.

Hole OG17-41 was drilled within the Naybob South Stratigraphy and was drilled on the western limits of the Naybob South Zone. Hole OG17-41 returned multiple gold intercepts including a downhole intercept (155.1m to 156.15m) of 2.12 g/t (grammes per tonne) gold over 1.05m (meters) hanging wall to the Naybob South Main Zone. A second parallel zone of mineralization was intersected, the Naybob South Main Zone returning a downhole intercept (189.43m to 192.72) of 4.16 g/t gold over 3.29m extending mineralization an additional 65m downdip. A third zone of mineralization was intercepted footwall to the Naybob South Main Zone returning a downhole intercept (218.57m to 220.20m) of 3.01 g/t gold over 1.63m. The hole was described as a strongly altered and brecciated sedimentary and volcanic unit with strong albitization and silicification with associated pyrite and arsenopyrite mineralization. Hole OG17-41 was an under-cut to hole OG15-39 (see news release October 06, 2015) which also returned multiple gold intercepts including a downhole intercept (88.18m to 96.47) of 2.84 g/t gold over 8.29m including a higher-grade intercept of 7.03 g/t over 2.16m.

Two holes were drilled in the TOG and TOG west area targeting the fold structure on the western portion of the Thomas Ogden Zone as well as further testing the orientation of TOG west mineralization. Hole TOG17-55 targeted the TOG west area in an attempt to further define the easterly plunging mineralization (see news release May 03, 2017) where hole OG17-002 intercepted 4.96 g/t gold over 3.97m and a second zone of mineralization returning an intercept of 1.43 g/t gold over 14m. Hole TOG17-55 returned a downhole intercept (296.0m to 302m) of 1.01 g/t gold over 6m with strong albitization and associated pyrite and local arsenopyrite. Hole TOG17-56 targeted the fold structure on the western portion of TOG. The hole intersected albitized and silicified conglomerates with associated pyrite mineralization. This hole returned an intercept of 1.35 g/t gold over 1m.

Hole BN17-01 targeted the periphery of an untested ground geophysical (IP) anomaly. No significant results were returned.

Results from all drill holes in the recent program are included in table 1 below:

Hole Comments From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Gold (g/t) OG17-41 Altered Volcanics, py-aspy 155.1 156.15 1.05 2.12 and Altered Volcanics, py-aspy 189.43 192.72 3.29 4.16 and Altered Volcanics, py-aspy 218.57 220.20 1.63 3.01 TOG17-55 Altered Conglomerate 296 302 6.00 1.01 TOG17-56 Silicified Wacke 236.7 237.7 1 1.35 BN17-01 NSA

* Reported drill intercepts are not true widths. At this time there is insufficient data to calculate true orientations.

Drill sections and a drill plan map is available on the company's website at www.metalscreek.com.

The company is currently in the planning stages of the next drill program which will commence as soon as a diamond drill rig has been secured.

All split core samples were sent to Actlabs, an accredited laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. The Company has also recently entered into an Option/JV with Trifecta Gold Ltd. on Metals Creek's Squid properties in Yukon. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creeks and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company have also signed a LOI on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. and is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, such as costs of sales, general economic conditions, the success of marketing and competition from competing suppliers and businesses. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

