Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2017) - Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received final results from its fall 2017 diamond drill program on the Bayonne gold property, part of the Company's larger Kootenay Arc project in southern B.C.

Key Highlights

Drilling confirmed high-grade gold in Bayonne Main and A veins, below the limit of historic mining, including 15.31 g/t gold over 1.85m and 12.7 g/t gold over 1.0 m

First ever drilling on Maggie Aikens vein, with results to18.2 g/t gold over 0.32 m

"Results from our 2017 drilling program and surface exploration continues to prove to us that while there was historic production at Bayonne, the property still has much more to discover and offer, as indicated by our identification of previously underexplored vein systems, significant strike extensions and high-grade gold intercepts, all of which continue to build on the success of our consolidated Kootenay Arc gold-zinc package," commented Linda Caron, Margaux's VP of Exploration.

The Bayonne property hosts several high-grade, steeply dipping gold-bearing orogenic quartz veins hosted by granodiorite. Thirteen holes totaling 2,089 m were drilled on the Bayonne property during 2017, to test 3 separate vein targets. Results have been previously released for 10 holes from the 2017 program (see Company news release October 24, 2017 for further detail), results for the remaining 3 holes are included in the table and map below.

With the exception of hole BA17-09, which was lost before reaching the target depth, all of the 2017 drill holes successfully intersected the vein structure that was targeted by drilling. Elevated gold values (greater than 100 ppb gold) were intersected in vein structures in all drill holes, with values exceeding 1 g/t gold listed in the table below.

Tyler Rice, President and CEO for Margaux stated "We are encouraged that we were able to confirm high-grade gold at Bayonne through our 2017 drill program and now have high-grade gold results in all three veins we were looking to intercept on the property."