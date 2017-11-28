LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) has been selected by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, to power a new clean-sheet, twin-engine turboprop aircraft to serve the utility segment. The Cessna SkyCourier aircraft will be powered by the 1,100 shp PT6A-65SC engine enhanced with a fully connected FAST™ data system. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

"We are pleased that Textron Aviation has selected the PT6A engine to power their new utility aircraft," says Nicholas Kanellias, Vice President, General Aviation, P&WC. This is a prime example of how the depth of P&WC's experience in the industry combined with the flexibility of the PT6A engine architecture allows us to quickly and effectively respond to the specific needs of an OEM."

Engineered for high payloads, the PT6A-65SC engine sets a new benchmark offering proven dispatch reliability and crucial high power takeoff and climb to the new Cessna twin-engine utility aircraft. The PT6A-65SC includes the latest advanced technologies such as P&WC's FAST (Full-flight data Acquisition, Storage and Transmission) prognostic solution that helps optimize operations, reduce costs and increase availability. The PT6A-65SC engine offers more time on-wing with a class-leading 6,000-hour time between overhaul (TBO).

"We are proud to power this new Cessna SkyCourier aircraft that FedEx Express is adding to its feeder aircraft fleet. FedEx Express is a long-time operator of P&WC-powered aircraft and the world's largest express transportation company. We expect this addition will help FedEx continue to expand its offerings and deliver on their commitments to customers. When a cargo carrier offers a service bound by a definite delivery time and date money-back guarantee, the dispatch reliability and proven performance of the engine play a critical role in meeting customer demands," says Kanellias.

Innovation

The FAST solution, offered under P&WC's expanding suite of digital engine services, enhances engine and aircraft "connectivity" through its ability to provide situational awareness about engine health, usage and trends. It captures, analyzes and wirelessly transmits high-density, full-flight data after each mission. It also enables features such as on-board event detection and crew alerts, and turbine blade creep counting. "The new technologies and services that we bring to the table are in direct response to the stated needs of our customers," says Kanellias.

Built for high utilization operations, the Cessna SkyCourier will be offered in cargo and passenger variants. The cargo variant will feature a large cargo door and a flat floor cabin that is sized to handle up to three LD3 shipping containers with an impressive 6,000 pounds of maximum payload capability. The aircraft will also afford a maximum cruise speed of up to 200 ktas and a 900 nautical-mile maximum range. The aircraft is expected to enter into service in 2020.

P&WC has developed 71 PT6A models which have been certified on 128 applications. PT6A customers fly in diverse, demanding missions. The engine has flown 387 million hours - more than any other engine in this market.

100,000 Reasons to Go Beyond

P&WC reached a significant milestone in April 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, and a global leader in aerospace, P&WC is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production, support, performance, and realization of anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Note to Editors

Follow us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/pwcanada) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/PrattWhitneyCanada) for our latest news and updates.

www.pwc.ca

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

http://www.marketwire.com/library/20171128-171128_PWC_FAST_PT6A-65SC_lrg.jpg

Contacts:

Kathy Roberge

Pratt & Whitney Canada

1-514-827-5625

Kathy.roberge@pwc.ca

www.pwc.ca



