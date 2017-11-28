NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Hosted by Capital Link Shipping Master Series Podcasts and available on the Capital Link YouTube Channel, Mr. Aristides J. Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) was interviewed by Mr. Barry Parker of BDP1 Consulting.

The interview covered the following topics:

Current trends and outlook in the: Dry Bulk Sector Container Sector

Dry Bulk vs. Container Sectors

Regulatory developments and effects on shipping

Euroseas positioning and strategy looking ahead





About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.

Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., also an affiliated ship management company, which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

Euroseas currently has a fleet of 17 vessels in the water, including one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, one Handymax drybulk carrier, and 11 Feeder containerships and has agreed to acquire Akinada Bridge, an intermediate containership scheduled to be delivered to the Company in December 2017. Euroseas six drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 417,753 dwt, its 12 containerships, including the Akinada Bridge, have a cargo capacity of 27,481 teu's . The Company has also signed a contract for the construction of one Kamsarmax (82,000 dwt) fuel efficient drybulk carrier to be delivered to the Company in the second quarter 2018. Including the new-building, the total cargo capacity of the Company's drybulk vessels will be 499,753 dwt.

For additional information please visit: http://www.euroseas.gr.

