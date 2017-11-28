NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Leading health and wellness expert, Dr. Josh Axe, is now providing collagen's many benefits through his newly rebranded Multi Collagen Protein line. The line of capsules and powders features a new name -- Dr. Axe Multi Collagen Protein -- and packaging. Featuring a combination of collagen types (Collagen Type I, II, III, V and X), these products are a favorite among health and wellness enthusiasts, and hold the rank of Dr. Axe's #1 best-seller.

With the Multi-Collagen Protein rebrand, Dr. Axe has also introduced a reformulated capsule formula. Along with its original ingredients, the capsules now include clinically studied Ashwaghanda, plus Alma Berry.

"We all want to look good and feel great, inside and out, and I believe that collagen literally does that for our bodies," said Dr. Josh Axe, DNM, DC, CNS. "It was important to me to create a formula that not only makes collagen more accessible to consumers, but that targets optimal health while showcasing collagen's benefits. We're excited to share this formula with the health and wellness community in a new and improved way."

Dr. Axe's Multi Collagen Protein features five different types of collagen from four food sources: Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen Peptides, Chicken Bone Broth Collagen Concentrate, Hydrolyzed Fish Collagen Peptides, and Eggshell Membrane Collagen -- all while providing 7 grams of Protein (per serving) and helping to support healthy skin, healthy joints and a healthy gut.

Naturally found in the human body, collagen is the most abundant protein in our bodies, serving as "the glue" that helps "hold us together." Generally, as we age, collagen production naturally slows. Dr. Axe understands that most people don't consume enough collagen in their diets, so, he developed an easy-to-use, tasteless collagen protein that can be easily mixed into practically everything! Enter Dr. Axe Multi Collagen.

Multi Collagen has been received well among users, and while everyone is different and results can vary, here is one example of the thousands of reviews of Dr. Axe Multi Collagen: "My husband and I have really seen noticeable changes in our skin, nails, joints and gut using this," said Kari M., a customer of the Multi Collagen Protein line. "We've taken whole food supplements for years, and try to eat healthy [and] organic on a regular basis, but we really feel like the collagen has 'upped our game!'

Dr. Axe's Multi-Collagen Protein is available in a capsule and powder form, which mixes instantly into smoothies, coffee, other beverages, and food. Both are flavorless and free of odors for easy consumption. The Multi-Collagen Protein powder comes in 454g (1LB) for $43.95, a pack of 40 single-serving packets for $52.95, and the Multi-Collagen Protein capsules (30) for $43.95. All three are available at DrAxe.com and select retailers.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Dr. Axe

Dr. Josh Axe, DNM, DC, CNS, is a doctor of natural medicine, clinical nutritionist, chiropractic physician and author with a passion to help people naturally support their health. He recently authored Eat Dirt and Essential Oils: Ancient Medicine, and he operates one of the world's largest natural health websites at www.DrAxe.com, a site visited by more than 12 million people every month looking for healthy recipes, herbal remedies, nutrition and fitness advice, and information on essential oils and natural supplements. Dr. Axe is an expert in functional medicine, digestive health and herbal remedies.

