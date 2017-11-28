INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - November 28, 2017) - Securing sports and entertainment venues from the increasing threats of gun violence and terrorism will be in the spotlight as hundreds of entertainment and ticketing professionals from around the world gather for the 39th Annual INTIX Conference & Exhibition from January 23-25, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

With a positive and safe visitor experience paramount to the success of all events, opening keynote speaker Melanie Pearlman, Executive Director of the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (CELL), will discuss the importance of being aware of and prepared for the unfortunate realities and threats we face in today's world.

The CELL's comprehensive keynote presentation will educate INTIX attendees on providing a first-rate guest experience while increasing security at events and venues of all sizes and types. Ms. Pearlman will cover critical warning signs to look for before, during and after live entertainment events, how improved information sharing can enhance safety, and how to empower employees and vendors in security efforts. Her keynote will also reveal how venues should partner with the community and local law enforcement to help ensure events are both safe and successful.

"We work with the entertainment industry to customize training for specific events and venues so that ticket takers, vendors, volunteers, and others present at live events can be added eyes and ears to identify suspicious behavior and try to prevent disruptions or possible terrorist activity from happening," Ms. Pearlman says. "The education we impart helps bring a force multiplier to the streets and venues to help ensure public safety."

The CELL is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to preventing terrorism through education, empowerment and engagement. It was founded shortly after 9-11 to address the threat of terrorism and identify ways that individuals and law enforcement can work together to help prevent atrocities.

"From Las Vegas and Orlando to Manchester and Paris, extremists are increasingly targeting arts and entertainment venues with devastating results. As an industry, we must do everything we can to ensure that workers, fans, athletes and entertainers can stay safe. This requires all of us to be constantly vigilant, educated and strategically planning for these types threats," says Maureen Andersen, President and CEO of INTIX. "Melanie has many years of experience as a counterterrorism expert, and we're thankful that she will share her knowledge with INTIX conference attendees to help promote a safe environment for everyone, regardless of the event or venue."

"It's imperative that venues and event hosts share the responsibility to identify solutions that are cost effective, customer oriented and public safety partnered," adds Ms. Pearlman.

Igniting Success for INTIX Conference Attendees

Venues of all sizes and types are also leveraging radio-frequency identification, or RFID, to upgrade security. At the same time, the uses for RFID have increased exponentially since it was first introduced on the festival circuit. Andrea Flowers, National Accounts Manager for Microcom Corporation, will present on how this technology is transforming the guest experience and generating revenue, and diverse ways that RFID can benefit the ticketing industry in any market.

With close to 50 educational workshops and sessions, this year's INTIX program will also cover advancements in ticketing, fan engagement, audience development, revenue growth, data and analytics, staffing and more.

In "Ask a Millennial," attendees will learn how to entice today's most elusive generation of live events consumers to attend events and how to turn this sought-after demographic into lifelong fans. Nick Begley, Senior Marketing Manager for AudienceView, will host a lively panel of Millennial sports fans, concertgoers and theatre patrons, revealing the types of ads, social promotions and offers that resonate and whether Millennials prefer subscriptions, multipacks or season tickets. Don't miss this opportunity to bring your questions and ask a Millennial.

Entertainment industry professionals can register for the 39th Annual INTIX Conference & Exhibition at INTIX.org.

About INTIX

The International Ticketing Association (INTIX) is a non-profit membership organization that connects entertainment professionals with the education, visionary thinking, innovation, tools and relationships they need to ignite and sustain success while delivering optimal customer experiences. The diverse and inclusive community is comprised of more than 1,000 members who work in ticketing, technology, marketing, fundraising, finance and sales across arts, sports and entertainment as well as a full range of public venues and institutions. INTIX members represent organizations from across the United States, Canada and 25 countries around the world. Learn more at INTIX.org.

