NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic") (OTCQX: NXOPF) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (FRANKFURT: E301) (BERLIN: E301) is pleased to report it has engaged Synapse Product Development ("Synapse"), a leading consumer product development firm, to assist in developing a modern electronic interface, plus firmware, and specific software architecture for NexOptic's inaugural consumer product; an innovative imaging device intended for the sport optics and outdoor recreation markets.

Synapse will provide a holistic analysis of the electrical, firmware, and software architecture options that will be used to inform a go-forward development strategy that meets the Company's business and technical objectives. Synapse will work collaboratively with the Company's strategic technology designers, NewDealDesign of San Francisco (see company press release dated November 20, 2017 for further details). Upon completion of this engagement, Synapse will have outlined estimated costs of goods as well as power budgets designed to be in alignment with NexOptic's business interests. The Company will use the results of this phase to assist with its overall, go-forward business strategy specific to its objective of creating and delivering a transformative consumer imaging product. NexOptic will retain 100% ownership of the finished product and its related IP developments.

The primary objective is to develop a strategy that leverages a relationship with to-be-selected development, manufacturing and supplier partners.

Dylan Garrett, Senior Director of Business Development, Synapse Product Development, stated: "At Synapse we're driven to make a positive impact on the world by developing cutting edge products and user experiences. We are looking forward to working alongside NexOptic as they move to bring a transformative outdoor recreational product to the marketplace."

About Synapse

Synapse is a product development and consultancy firm that works with some of the world's most imaginative and innovative brands. It aims to drive innovation and introduce cutting-edge devices that positively impact our lives while transforming brands and accelerating advances in technology. Synapse is owned by Cambridge Consultants of Cambridge, UK which has spent decades growing and developing medical, industrial, consumer, wireless and security products. With offices in Boston, Seattle, San Francisco, Cambridge, Singapore, Tokyo and Hong Kong, Synapse has a global presence, allowing for increased manufacturing support.

About NexOptic Technology Corp.

NexOptic is developing technologies relating to imagery and light concentration applications. Utilizing Blade Optics', its suite of optical technologies, the Company aims to increase aperture sizes within given depth constraints of various imaging and non-imaging optical applications. Blade Optics' refers to NexOptic's lens designs, algorithms and mechanics which vary from patented, patent-pending and includes all of the Company's intellectual property and know how.

Earlier this year, NexOptic completed its proof-of-concept digital telescope prototype that utilizes a patented Blade Optics' technology, other optical elements and electronic components. The prototype is intended to demonstrate the marketable features of Blade Optics' and its potential to serve as a platform to be used in various optical applications.

Benefits of Blade Optics' Technology

NexOptic believes that Blade Optics' has the potential to breakdown many of the limitations associated with conventional lens stacks:

Aperture size: Blade Optics' may allow the aperture-to-depth ratio to be increased in depth-limited optical devices to permit increased resolution compared to conventional optical devices with similar depth.

Compactness: Decreasing the depth of the lens stack would create the possibility of more compact and practical imaging devices.

NexOptic trades on the OTCQX under the symbol "NXOPF," on the TSX Venture as "NXO," on Frankfurt as "E301" and Berlin as "E301." More information is available at www.nexoptic.com.

Forward Looking Statements

