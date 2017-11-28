JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA--(Marketwired - November 28, 2017) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. ("Net1" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UEPS) (JSE: NT1) today announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. Members of the senior management team will provide updates on the Company's strategy, key business and product initiatives and financial objectives.

The meeting will begin at 9am Eastern Standard Time. There will be a live webcast of the meeting and a replay will be available for 30 days at ir.net1.com. The slides used in the management presentations will be posted on the Company's website in advance of the meeting.

About Net1 (www.net1.com)

Net1 is a leading provider of alternative payment systems that leverage its Universal Electronic Payment System ("UEPS") or utilize its proprietary mobile technologies. The Company operates market-leading payment processors in South Africa and the Republic of Korea. Through Transact24, Net1 offers debit, credit and prepaid processing and issuing services for Visa, MasterCard and ChinaUnionPay in China and other territories across Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa, and the United States. Through Masterpayment, Net1 provides payment processing and enables working capital financing in Europe.

UEPS permits the Company to facilitate biometrically secure, real-time electronic transaction processing to unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies around the world in an online or offline environment. Net1's UEPS/EMV solution is interoperable with global EMV standards that seamlessly enable access to all the UEPS functionality in a traditional EMV environment. In addition to payments, UEPS can be used for banking, healthcare management, payroll, remittances, voting and identification.

Net1's mobile technologies include its proprietary mobile payments solution - MVC, which offers secure mobile-based payments, as well as mobile banking and prepaid value-added services in developed and emerging countries.

Net1 has a primary listing on the NASDAQ and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dhruv Chopra

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +1-917-767-6722

Email: dchopra@net1.com



Media Relations Contact

Bridget von Holdt

Business Director - Burson-Marstellar South Africa

Phone: +27-82-610-0650

Email: bridget.vonholdt@bm-africa.com