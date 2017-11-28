sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,427 Euro		+0,43
+4,78 %
WKN: A0ET3X ISIN: US64107N2062 Ticker-Symbol: NJPA 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,433
9,492
16:20
9,431
9,493
16:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC
NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC9,427+4,78 %