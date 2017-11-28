ST. PAUL, MN--(Marketwired - November 28, 2017) - Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) the developer of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) above-ground detection technologies Autoscope and RTMS, today named Brian VanDerBosch as an Advisor to the Executive Chairman and Board of Directors.

Mr. VanDerBosch is currently the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Global Traffic Technologies, a leading provider of traffic management solutions for the public safety and public transit markets used by municipalities and government agencies worldwide. In 2016, he led the company through its acquisition by the Fortive Corporation group of companies. Mr. VanDerBosch has over 20 years of extensive operational and financial leadership experience in technology, manufacturing and distribution companies. He has a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

When asked why he chose to engage with Image Sensing Systems (ISS), Mr. VanDerBosch said, "I am very pleased to be an advisor to the Board of ISS and am impressed with their industry expertise and experience. The skills and the focus of the ISS teams are key to the future success of the company. The continued expansion of the video and radar product lines and the unique value these deliver to the ITS industry make a compelling case for growth. As innovative technologies continue to drive significant change, I feel ISS is well positioned to build and develop relevant products and services to meet the ever-changing needs of the industry. I am looking forward to sharing my insights with the Board and exceptional management team at ISS."

"We're pleased to add, as our newest advisor, someone with such an impressive and extensive operational and financial background from within our industry," said Chad Stelzig, CEO of Image Sensing Systems. "We are looking forward to leveraging Brian's experience, knowledge and enthusiasm to further advance our initiatives."

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. We give Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information -- including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics -- to make more confident and proactive decisions. We are headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit us on the web at imagesensing.com.

